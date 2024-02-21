Robert Pattinson's new movie delayed until 2025

Robert Pattinson movie Mickey 17 has received a new 2025 release date.

Originally set to bow in cinemas next month, it was recently announced that the sci-fi was being indefinitely delayed over changes to production, in light of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Warner Bros will now give us Mickey 17 on January 31, with Deadline reporting that the studio plans to include it in the annual CinemaCon presentation before playing into South Korea's Lunar New Year market.

Warner Bros.

Loosely based on Edward Ashton's 2022 novel Mickey7, the Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon-ho is behind this one.

Mickey7 centers on an expendable employee sent on an expedition to colonise the deadly ice planet Niflheim.

"Whenever there's a mission that's too dangerous — even suicidal — the crew turns to Mickey7," a synopsis reads. "After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal... and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it."



The Mickey 17 supporting cast is quite something, too, with Nope's Steven Yeun, Nightmare Alley's Toni Collette, Poor Things sensation Mark Ruffalo and Star Wars' Naomi Ackie all involved.

Defending his aforementioned movie's sex scenes in a Digital Spy exclusive, Ruffalo told us last month: "It's a huge part of the story. It's a woman growing from very early on through her teens to her fully realised adult.

"How many of us in our teens, all we really cared about was sex. If we can do what Bella and Duncan did in our teens – some of us more lucky than others did get to do that – it's such an important part of our human development."

Mickey 17 will now premiere in cinemas on January 31, 2025.



