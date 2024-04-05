Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse welcome first baby and share sweet photo

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have welcomed their first baby together.

The couple's pregnancy news first emerged at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City last November, with singer Waterhouse parading her bump amidst the crowds.

Today (April 5), Waterhouse announced the birth on Instagram, posting a sweet polaroid of herself cradling their little one. "Welcome to the world, angel ❤️," read the caption.

Related: Jamie Dornan admits he used to be "quite jealous" of Robert Pattinson

In the comment section, Paris Hilton wrote: "Congratulations love! So happy for you both!", while Charmed's Alyssa Milano added: "Now the fun really begins".

Back at the Corona Capital Festival, a fan-taken social media clip showed Waterhouse in a pink minidress and feathery coat, as she joked she was attempting to divert everyone's attention away from "something else".

"I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she said on stage before opening her coat to give the crowd a peek at her blossoming bump.



Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

Related: Why Robert Pattinson isn't in Oppenheimer despite influencing the movie

The Batman actor Pattinson recently spoke to comedian Jordan Firstman for Interview magazine, where he was asked if he'd ever done a project he wasn't keen on.

"Not really. I have a deep, deep fear of humiliation," he replied. "And also, you sort of know it's down to you. You can say it's a shitty script or the director's a dick or blah, blah, blah, but at the end of the day, no one's going to care about the reasons.

"You're the one who everyone's going to say is lame. And the vast majority of people will say you're lame even when you tried your best."

You Might Also Like