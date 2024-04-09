Robert Downey Jr would "happily" return to the MCU

Disney

Robert Downey Jr hasn't closed the door on a possible return to the MCU as he looked back on his tenure as Iron Man.

The Oppenheimer star debuted as multi-billionaire entrepreneur and inventor Tony Stark in 2008's Iron Man, with 2019's Avengers: Endgame marking his last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking about a potential return, Downey Jr seemed thrilled by the chance to don Iron Man's armour once again.

"Happily," he told Esquire about the possibility of popping up in a Marvel movie again.

"It's too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me," he said of Iron Man.

"And look, I always say, 'Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige'. It is a losing bet. He's the house. He will always win."

While it's unlikely that Downey Jr will appear in the current Phase Five of the MCU anytime soon, he continues speaking highly of the role.

Discussing his Oscar-winning turn as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, the actor described being "obsessed" with the real-life character in Christopher Nolan's biopic, admitting this had only happened to him twice before.

"There have been three times in my career when I became completely obsessed with the possibility of playing a role," he told W Magazine in January this year. "First time was Chaplin. Second time was Tony Stark, in Iron Man.

"And the third time – I got the trifecta, and you're lucky if this happens a couple of times - was with Lewis Strauss, for Oppenheimer.

"I knew a little bit about my character because I'm kind of a Cold War enthusiast. I don't know why I've been obsessed with it."

Oppenheimer is available to watch at home now.

