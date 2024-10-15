Rob Brydon lands new role hosting innovative BBC show

Rob Brydon is hosting new adventure series 'Destination X'.

The 'Gavin and Stacey' star - who is also known for being at the helm of 'Would I Lie To You' since 2009 - has landed a new job presenting the upcoming reality competition show, which the BBC says will "combine spectacular adventure travel and immersive gameplay with the ultimate guessing game".

In a statement, Rob said: "How could I turn down the opportunity to become the mastermind of 'Destination X', the thrilling new travel adventure series coming to the BBC next year?

"It’s a show that turns the whole of Europe into a board game - manipulating the players and the audience at home along the way.

"I can’t wait to be the puppet master orchestrating every twist and turn as our contestants are taken on a journey where everything is not as it seems. It’s going to be a wild ride!”

The 59-year-old comedian - who will reprise his role as Uncle Bryn in the upcoming 'Gavin and Stacey' Christmas special - is no stranger to travel either, having starred with Steve Coogan in 'The Trip'.

Catherine Catton, Head of Factual Entertainment and Events at the BBC, added: “Rob is the perfect host to guide our cast and audience over the course of this extraordinary road trip where nothing is quite what it seems, and we are delighted to be working with him on this amazing series.”

The show is designed to "merge fantasy with reality" as contestants "embark on the trip of a life time" with no clue where they actually are.

They're taking with figuring out the mystery locations, with the blacked-out Destination X bus seeing the journey transform "nto a real-life boardgame with challenges designed to offer clever clues as to their location, along with a few misdirects to keep them, and the viewers, always guessing".

The BBC said in a press released: "At the end of each episode, contestants must guess where they are and the furthest from the actual location will leave the competition.

"The first player to reach the final destination, Destination X, will be crowned the winner.

"With high stakes and mind-blowing spectacular gameplay, the series will continuously keep viewers engaged and take them along for the ride."