Rick and Morty season 4 return date: Here's when episode 6 will arrive

It’s 2020 so, inevitably, all eyes are drawn towards the Rick and Morty season 4 return date. With the first five episodes having already aired, it feels almost cruel to make us wait for the final half of the season. So, when is Rick and Morty season 4, episode 6 airing? We’ve jumped through several portals so you don’t have to and brought you some quotes, plus theory, analysis – all of which helps point us to the Holy Grail that is the Rick and Morty season 4 return date.

We’ve even found one particular Rick and Morty season 4 return date fan theory that could be of interesting – and might mean that the Sanchez clan will be getting schwifty on Adult Swim far sooner than anyone could have anticipated. Wub-a-lub-a-dub-dub!

Rick and Morty season 4 return date: episode 6

No Rick and Morty season 4 return date has yet been given. The only word we have on it is “soon” and hopefully that means 2020 in the same way BoJack Horseman’s final season was also split between in two between late 2019 and early 2020.

Spencer Grammer, who plays Summer on the show, told Collider in late November 2019, “We have another five [episodes] coming out eventually, sooner than later,” while adding that she has just finished recording her lines for the Rick and Morty season 4 finale but that “we’re not finished yet.”

So, still a little ways to go. For reference, the first season of Rick and Morty also took a break: a total of six weeks between episodes six and seven. With the mid-season finale airing on December 15, 2019, we could be heading for a similar time-frame again but we’ll update this page as soon as we know more via official means.

There's even a tantalising fan theory that backs it up. And, yes, it involves Pickle Rick.

A Rick and Morty Pringles tie-in involves Pickle Rick-flavoured Pringles (gross) being made available on February 2. One Reddit poster suggests that the timing is decidedly suspicious, as it's not only a Sunday (which is when Rick and Morty airs new episodes), but also the same date of the Super Bowl, famed for its large audience and larger-than-life commercials. Could we find out more then or even get a shadow drop on February 2?

How many episodes are left in Rick and Morty season 4?

We’ve got five left. Co-creator Dan Harmon revealed to EW that “the new season will be 10 [episodes.” The trailer for the first batch of episodes even made reference to the split between air dates, mentioning that the opening five was “half the season you deserve.”