Richard Osman shares exciting Thursday Murder Club update

The Thursday Murder Club author Richard Osman is at work on book number five, as he recently announced on his social media.

The former Pointless host took to Instagram to share he's started working on the fifth volume in his murder mystery saga.

"Every new book starts somewhere," he teased in the caption alongside a shot of a notepad with the letters TTMC and the number 5 written at the top of the page.



Fans flocked to the comments section to encourage Osman, with one person writing: "Yessssss!!! This makes me soo happy. Read them all so far. The movie excited me greatly and now this!!!"

A movie adaptation of the first volume in the series is currently filming for Netflix with Home Alone's Chris Columbus behind the camera.

The four Coopers Chase Retirement Village pensioners-turned-detectives are to be played by Helen Mirren (Elizabeth), Pierce Brosnan (Ron), Sir Ben Kingsley (Ibrahim) and Celia Imrie (Joyce), who recently posed for some first-look images in costume.

Rounding out the cast are Jonathan Pryce as Elizabeth's husband Stephen and Richard E Grant as a "baddie". Meanwhile, Naomi Ackie and Sarah Niles are playing Donna and Donna's mother Patrice, respectively.

David Tennant, Danny Mays, and Henry Lloyd-Hughes also star in undisclosed roles, with Lucifer star Tom Ellis, Geoff Bell and Paul Freeman also attached to the project.

Last month, Osman confirmed his wife Ingrid Oliver has joined the project as Joyce's daughter Joanna.

The Thursday Murder Club is the first of Osman's crime novels and was released in 2020. The first book follows the detective quartet as they investigate the murder of a property developer.

The Thursday Murder Club movie does not yet have a release date.

