Rebel Moon- Part 2: The Scargiver review – more generic sci-fi from Zack Snyder
The concluding chapter of Zack Snyder’s cacophonous sci-fi spectacular offers more of the same overbearing, underwhelming formula. Easily identifiable good guys – the apple-cheeked, flaxen-haired, space-Amish farming collective – are attacked by cartoon baddies equipped with jackboots and glowing swords (almost like sabres made of light. Sound familiar?). A courageous band of rebels draws on the pain and shame of their respective pasts and mounts a sturdy defence. Snyder’s trademarks – extravagant lens flares, extreme slow-motion shots of people shouting and shooting – are employed with abandon. And while Sofia Boutella, playing outlaw warrior Kora, brings a balletic elegance to her fight sequences, ultimately this is disappointingly generic stuff.