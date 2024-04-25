Rebel Moon 2 sets unwanted record for Zack Snyder

Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver has set an unwanted record for director Zack Snyder, marking the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of his career.

Following its release last week, the movie – which follows on from last year's Part One: A Child of Fire – already attained a brutal score on the site.

Rotten Tomatoes has now confirmed that The Scargiver is the lowest-rated film for Snyder, sitting at 15% – a bit below the first movie's 21% score.

Digital Spy said in our two-star review that the sequel "suffers from the same flaws" as the first movie and that it is "hard to imagine anybody other than hardcore Snyder fans wanting to revisit this world".

"There's no denying Snyder has created an interesting world – he just forgot to tell an interesting story within it," we added.

Collider called the sequel "even worse than Part One" and that its "ambitions have gotten infinitely smaller", while TheWrap labelled both movies "shallow and generic space operas, distractingly derivative of better films while adding very little to the mix".

Last month, star Sofia Boutella opened up about the first movie's negative reviews, telling Vulture: "I always thought that I was fully armed to take on those punches, and then I read the critics that came down on Rebel Moon and it really affected me.

"And I'm just gonna be honest about it. I feel like I'm carrying it for everybody that cared so much about this project, and that's what affected me. Not the way I look. If anything, I've been pretty lucky and people like my work in it, but the movie was criticized.

"It really affected me for all of those who put so much heart, tears, and sweat in this project. It’s hard to see something being demolished to that extent."

Boutella added that she was "proud to have been part of it" and that Rebel Moon will be a "very important part of my life that I will defend forever".

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire and Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver are available to watch on Netflix.





