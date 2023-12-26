Rebel Moon 2 releases trailer

Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer for Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.

The upcoming sequel to Zack Snyder’s recently-released sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire , will continue the story of Kora and the rebels against the might of the Motherworld.

The trailer opens with Kora telling us: "Their nightmare is us fighting together to defend something we love," before it cuts a montage of the rebels preparing for the upcoming battle with the Motherworld, including training the villagers.

Part Two, which is set to premiere on April 19 2024, will see Sofia Boutella reprise her role as Kora, alongside Michel Huisman as Gunnar, Ed Skrein as villain Atticus Noble and Fra Fee as Motherworld leader Regent Balisarius.

Although Ray Fisher's Darrian Bloodaxe sacrificed himself to destroy the Motherworld's ship, the trailer for Part 2 reveals that we will see Darrian again, most likely in flashback sequences.

The actor recently opened up about Part Two during an interview with Digital Spy, where he promised "more action, wild battles, and a lot more of an intimate look at all the characters".

Meanwhile, Boutella revealed that Part Two will also provide "context" for the characters, as well as a look at their individual back stories.

"What I can say is that we'll get more context, and we will get to go individually, with each and every character, deeper, to get to know them," she said.

"Most of the characters are really well-defined. You'll get a backstory. That's what I can say. You'll get to really get to know them, and why they are the way they are. The whole group will get to know them deeper. And more context, essentially."

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is available to watch now on Netflix. Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Scargiver is released on Netflix on April 19, 2024.

