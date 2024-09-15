Reawakening review – Juliet Stevenson and Jared Harris excel in muted domestic drama

After 10 years of agonising limbo after the disappearance of their 14-year-old daughter, Clare, John (Jared Harris) and Mary (Juliet Stevenson) still cling to the hope that she might return. But when a young woman (Erin Doherty) turns up claiming to be their only child, John finds it hard to accept that she is who she says she is. There are uneasy shades of Bart Layton’s Bafta-winning documentary The Imposter in this impressively acted but very muted domestic drama.

It’s affecting enough, with both Harris and Stevenson capturing the wrenching, protracted grief of not knowing, but I found myself wishing that the film had maintained a sense of mystery rather than dumping a chunk of inelegant exposition at the end.