Rachel Johnson broke a rib during Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Rachel Johnson broke a rib during her stint on 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins'.

The journalist - sister of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson - was among the famous faces competing in the latest series of the gruelling reality show in New Zealand and she was offered the chance to bow out early after sustaining the injury but she decided "power on through".

Speaking to journalists, Rachel explained: "I broke a rib. It was a lose-lose situation cos you're in terrible pain and you go to the doctor and you say, 'I can't walk or I definitely can't run. And I definitely can't carry my pack.'

"And the doctor says, 'Well, you know, there's nothing I can do about a broken rib. I'm not an X-ray machine. Do you want to leave?' So you just have to power on through."

Rachel kept going despite the injury while one of her castmates - John Barrowman - bowed out on day one after throwing up his lunch on the way to the first task.

John admitted he wasn't happy with the vegetarian sandwich and it soon came back up again.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I’m not a vegan or a vegetarian, but they made everybody eat vile tofu. "I would never eat tofu in my life, but you’re so hungry, you just eat it ... Then it was projectile vomit everywhere and the tofu came up. I thought, ‘I’m not going to make myself ill or hurt myself in order to try to prove something that I don’t need to prove’. "

He added of his decision to leave the show: It was seriously me going: ‘I am completely comfortable with who I am. I’m completely a happy person. We’ve all got our issues and problems, but I’ve made a mistake'."