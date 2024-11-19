Post your questions for Aaron Taylor-Johnson

At 34, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has built up one of the best CVs in the business – in part because he started so young: he was 10 when he appeared in All My Sons at the National Theatre, and just 12 when he played the lead in family film Tom & Thomas.

Then came two key breakthroughs: in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, and as the young John Lennon in biopic Nowhere Boy, directed by his future wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson.

He swiftly followed them with the lead in Kick-Ass, a remake of the horror Chat Room, Oliver Stone’s Savages and Joe Wright’s Anna Karenina.

Blockbuster status was consolidated by the Kick-Ass sequel, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Godzilla and Avengers: Age of Ultron before, in 2016, Taylor-Johnson swerved successfully into the mainstream arthouse as a murderous grifter in Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals – for which he won a Golden Globe.

A couple of fighting films followed – one (The Wall) set in contemporary Iraq, the second (Outlaw King) set in Scotland in 1304 – and then came his second big-screen collaboration with his wife, an adaptation of James Frey’s A Million Little Pieces.

He was another soldier, this time juggling space and time, in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, and another, briefly, in The King’s Man. Then came a couple of action comedies: Bullet Train, alongside Brad Pitt, and The Fall Guy, in which he played the obnoxious action movie star whose stunt man is Ryan Gosling.

Next up is chewy Marvel entry Kraven the Hunter, directed by Margin Call’s JC Chandor, and with Russell Crowe as his estranged father, and Robert Eggers’ eagerly anticipated Nosferatu.

Taylor-Johnson – one of the names most frequently touted as the next James Bond – has also just finished shooting Danny Boyle’s belated zombie followup 28 Years Later.

So what would you ask the actor equally adept at action, spoof action, horror, comedy and perfect snogging? Send us your questions by midnight Wednesday 20 November.