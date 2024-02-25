In pictures: Meryl Streep and Margot Robbie lead stars at SAG Awards

NBC/screengrabThere was one big elephant in the room when Shane Gillis walked on stage to host Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he addressed it straight away. “I was actually fired from this show, a while ago, but you know… Don’t look that up,” he told viewers. “Please. Don’t even worry about it.”Gillis then quickly pivoted to a set about how he should probably have become a high school football coach, followed by a joke about his dad being a volunteer girl’s high school assistant basketbal
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Samuel Adeniran scored late in the second half to rally St. Louis City to a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night. Adeniran's goal in St. Louis City's opener came in the 79th minute, five minutes after Cristian Arango's netter had given Real Salt Lake a 1-0 lead. Roman Bürki had two saves for St. Louis City. Zac MacMath saved two shots for Real Salt Lake. Real Salt Lake improves to 0-1-1 after losing its opener 2-0 to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on Wednesday. St.
Baseball is in the air all over the Valley with teams here for spring training. In Goodyear, the city is trying to draw tourists there and hoping their future development will soon meet demand. Thousands of people slid into Goodyear Ballpark on Saturday. The Cincinnati Reds faced off against the Cleveland Guardians, bringing in fans from all over the country.
Four people are hurt after a stabbing early Saturday morning in Scottsdale. Scottsdale police say they were called to the Playa Bar near Pima and McDowell roads just after 1 a.m. Saturday for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found that four adults had been stabbed.
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The official two-week campaign period before Portugal’s early general election began on Sunday, with the country’s two moderate mainstream parties once again expected to collect the most votes but with the expected rise of a populist party potentially adding momentum to Europe’s drift to the right. The center-left Socialist Party and center-right Social Democratic Party have alternated in power for decades. But they are unsure of how much support they might need from smal
Mitchell Saxen scored 20 points and No. 18 Saint Mary's won its 15th straight game to wrap up at least a share of the West Coast Conference regular-season title with a 88-62 victory over San Diego on Saturday night. The Gaels (23-6, 14-0) have the longest active winning streak in the nation and wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the WCC tournament in Las Vegas next month. Saint Mary's can win its first outright regular-season conference title since 2012 with a win Thursday night at Pepperdine.
NEW YORK (AP) — Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why? Have a look at some of the numbers, history and lore behind the (not quite) every four year phenom that adds a 29th day to February. BY THE NUMBERS The math is mind-boggling in a layperson sort of way and down to fractions of days and minutes. There's even a leap second occasionally, but there's no hullabaloo when that happens. The thing to know is that leap year exists, in large
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — It’s been nearly four months since a judge tossed out the results of a Democratic mayoral primary in Connecticut’s largest city due to allegations of ballot stuffing, sending voters repeatedly back to the polls and thrusting Bridgeport into an unflattering national spotlight. Many frustrated local voters say they just want it to be over with. A do-over general election on Tuesday will mark the fourth time registered Democrats have voted for the city's next mayor, after t
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A severe lack of affordable housing has prompted Oregon lawmakers to consider chipping away at a 1970s law that made the state a national leader in leveraging land use policy to prevent suburban sprawl and conserve nature and agriculture. The so-called urban growth boundary, a sacred cow of Oregon’s liberal politics, helped to cement the state's green reputation and has been “extremely influential” in its development, said Megan Horst, an urban planning professor at Portlan
It was the puddles of green sludge left by the tires of massive tractors in western Belgium’s industrial farmlands that drew the attention of biological engineer Ineke Maes. Maes had hoped the European Union’s environmental policies would start to make a fundamental difference by improving exhausted soils.
For nearly 50 years, Idaho's prison staffers have been serving Thomas Eugene Creech three meals a day, checking on him during rounds and taking him to medical appointments. This Wednesday, some of Idaho's prison staffers will be asked to kill him. Creech's killing of David Jensen, a young, disabled man who was serving time for car theft, was his last in a broad path of destruction that saw Creech convicted of five murders in three states.
CALGARY — Rachel Homan booked an express ticket to the Canadian women's curling championship final with an extra-end 5-4 win over Jennifer Jones in an intense playoff game Saturday night. Jones needs a win over fellow-Manitoban Kate Cameron in Sunday afternoon's semifinal to earn an evening rematch with Homan for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts title in Calgary. Cameron downed Alberta's Selena Sturmay 6-4 in an earlier elimination playoff game Saturday. The winner of Sunday's final represents