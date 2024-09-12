Pedro Pascal's new movie debuts with 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

Pedro Pascal's latest movie The Wild Robot has debuted with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The Mandalorian star and A Quiet Place: Day One's Lupita Nyong'o both voice characters in the film, which tells the story of a robot named ROZZUM unit 7134 – or Roz for short.

Roz (voiced by Nyong'o) becomes shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and is forced to adapt to the brutal conditions there, sparking up a friendship with the animals there.



Universal

Related: Gladiator 2 reveals first look at Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal

Following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, The Wild Robot has landed a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score (based on 21 reviews) ahead of its US cinema release on September 27 and its UK date of October 18.

Below is a round-up of some of the reviews:

"A visual stunner with an A+ voice performance from Lupita Nyong’o... It's an all-around beautiful story about adapting and found families, one powered by an infectious celebration of life."

"One could watch The Wild Robot with the sound off entirely and still have a rewarding experience—turn it on and you have one of the best animated films of the decade."

Universal

Related: Lupita Nyong'o had "cat therapy" for A Quiet Place: Day One

"There’s never been an animated movie that reflects the world in quite this way. While the animals are somewhat disappointingly designed, the expressionistic environments can take one’s breath away."

"That it looks so gorgeous and homespun adds to its appeal, a warm little gem of a film that’s both a throwback and a push forward. Too early to ask for two more?"

Based on Peter Brown's children's book of the same name, the film's cast is completed by Bill Nighy, Mark Hamill, Catherine O'Hara, Kit Connor, Matt Berry, Stephanie Hsu, and Ving Rhames.

The Wild Robot will be released in UK cinemas on October 18, and US cinemas on September 27.





You Might Also Like