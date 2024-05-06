Paul Rudd lands next lead movie role in musical comedy with Nick Jonas

Paul Rudd is staring opposite Nick Jonas in an upcoming musical comedy from director John Carney.

The film is called Power Ballad and tells the story of a wedding singer, played by Rudd, a rock star (Jonas) and the song the comes between them (via Deadline).

Carney's latest is currently shooting in Dublin and will be shopped around at Cannes later this month.

"I'm delighted to be working with so many great people," Carney said of the project.

"I've been working on this script with my buddy Peter for years, and now Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas are in my kitchen."

At Cannes, 30WEST, WME Independent, and UTA Independent Film Group will represent domestic sales on the film, and WME Independent will handle international rights.

"We are so excited to bring John Carney's next film to Cannes. John has a magic ability to weave great music into wonderfully engaging and universally relatable stories that make audience emotions run high," said Alex Walton of WME.

"Power Ballad is fun and heartwarming – themes that audiences crave today. His unique vision, coupled with the global appeal of Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, will give buyers exactly what they're looking for."

Carney is known for musical movies such as Oscar winner Once, Begin Again starring Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo, and his most recent work Flora and Son, featuring Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Power Ballad marks Jonas' return to the screen after Love Again and The Good Half, both released last year.

As for Rudd, the star, recently seen in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, will next star alongside Jenna Ortega in dark comedy Death of a Unicorn, for which he also serves as executive producer.

