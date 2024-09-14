Paul Mescal didn't want to resemble a 'superhero' in Gladiator II

Paul Mescal didn't want to have the appearance of a "superhero" in 'Gladiator II'.

The 28-year-old actor plays the lead role of Lucius in Ridley Scott's epic historical sequel and didn't want his physique to be overly refined for the part.

Paul told Empire magazine: "This ideal image that has been informed by superhero films – that was something I was keen to avoid.

"Because superheroes don't exist, but gladiators did. We don't really know what they looked like, but they were prime athletes raised in stables, and they trained every day. So I was like, 'Let's just go back to what I'm used to' – which is Gaelic football training."

The 'Normal People' star explained how the plot ultimately decided what he should look like in the movie, which is scheduled for release in November.

Mescal said: "When I was first cast I had this idea of like, 'You know what?' I'm just gonna make gladiators look normal.

"But the closer I got (to filming) I thought that would be me getting in the way of the story."

The Irish actor added: "How do they survive this level of violence that we have no real comprehension of today in a sporting context?

"The only way you can do that is if you're robust and able to take the impact of near-death experiences on a day-to-day basis. So then it just meant lifting heavy things for a long time and eating lots of chicken."

Paul also revealed that he bonded with Ridley as neither of them were raised in the "meccas of filmmaking".

The star said: "He comes from the north of England, from South Shields. I come from Maynooth.

"We're not from the meccas of filmmaking – we're not from Hollywood, we're not from London. So I think we both feel lucky to have arrived at this point, and we are similar-minded. He avoids the b******* and I would like to say the same about myself.

"I knew from the off what he wanted from me, and it felt very collaborative and easy. I loved, loved spending time with him, and tried to soak up as much of his knowledge as humanly possible."