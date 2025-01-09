Paris Hilton and Billy Crystal lead stars ‘heartbroken’ over losing home in fire

Paris Hilton and Billy Crystal have described the anguish they feel at losing the respective homes they raised their children in, amid the “unprecedented wildfires” raging across Los Angeles.

Thousands of firefighters were attempting to contain the original Palisades fire, which has burnt nearly 16,000 acres, and seven others across southern California which threaten to destroy more homes and lives as strong winds scattered embers.

The wildfires have seen the city declare a state of emergency, with at least 70,000 people forced to evacuate their homes as the metropolitan area became blanketed in a thick cloud of smoke and ash.

The latest update saw a new fire break out in the Hollywood Hills, threatening a host of tourist sites including the Walk of Fame.

US socialite Hilton said she was “heartbroken beyond words” to see her Malibu home “burn to the ground on live TV” as she watched the news with her family – including her son Phoenix and daughter London whom she shares with husband Carter Reum.

“This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London,” she said in a post on Instagram.

“While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe.”

It comes months after a trailer on the set of her Bad Bitch Academy music video set fire, which saw “so many of my favourite things destroyed”, Hilton said at the time.

Meanwhile US actor Crystal, and his wife Janice, have confirmed their home of 46 years was destroyed in the blaze.

Billy Crystal and his wife Janice in 2004 (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

“Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing,” the couple said in a joint statement given to the PA news agency.

“Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away.

“We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this.”

The couple described the Pacific Palisades as a “resilient community of amazing people”, adding: “It is our home”.

It comes after Oscar-winning songwriter Diane Warren confirmed she had also lost her beach home of 30 years in the wildfire, adding that her animals had survived the ordeal.

A string of stars shared harrowing stories of having to flee their homes, including Mark Hamill, James Woods and Mandy Moore.

Star Wars actor Hamill said his family were “fleeing for our lives” as they evacuated their home, while Once Upon A Time In America star Woods said: “It tests your soul, losing everything at once.”

Sharing footage of the destruction in her neighbourhood, This Is Us actress Moore wrote on Instagram: “Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family.

“My children’s school is gone. Our favourite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too. Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together.”

Meanwhile, Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed her home was safe, but “our beloved neighborhood is gone” as she shared videos of the fire on Instagram.

The Hills stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag also confirmed they had lost their home in the blaze.

The pair, who married for the second time in 2009, documented the escalation of the fire on their Snapchat stories with Pratt saying: “I’m watching our house burn down on the security cameras.”

Montag said: “So our house is on fire and we were able to get out in time, but I keep going over and over in my mind of the things I should’ve got, but we’re out safe and that is the most important thing, and Spencer is behind me.”

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and son Gunner (PA)

In a later post, she said while tearing up: “I’m so sad our house has gone” as they had lost “everything we worked so hard for”.

It comes after Governor Gavin Newsom thanked President Joe Biden for his “swift response and aid to California as we work to battle these unprecedented wildfires”.

More than 1,400 firefighters remained on the scene, alongside 267 fire engines and nine helicopters, according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

It comes less than a month after residents in Malibu were evacuated from a wind-driven blaze dubbed the Franklin Fire, which saw more than 4,000 acres burn and stars including Dick Van Dyke, Cher and Jane Seymour forced to leave their homes.