Paddington in Peru review – hard stares at all involved

The third film in the Paddington series sees our winsome, wet-nosed hero take his seemingly boundless supply of marmalade on a trip to the country of his birth, to reconnect with his beloved Aunt Lucy. But when Paddington (voiced again by Ben Whishaw) and the Brown family arrive at the Home for Retired Bears, an institution run by an order of singing nuns, the reverend mother (Olivia Colman) apologetically reveals that Aunt Lucy has gone missing. Cue a boisterous jungle adventure that sees Mr Brown (Hugh Bonneville) embracing risks and a tarantula, Mrs Brown (Emily Mortimer stepping into the role vacated by Sally Hawkins – much missed) getting clingy and sentimental, and Antonio Banderas half-heartedly hamming it up as river boat captain Hunter Cabot.

High-stakes action is ramped up considerably – overcooked waterfall perils and aircraft technical failures replace the exquisite simplicity and hilarity of a bear, a bucket and a ladder. But what quickly becomes clear is that more is less. While it’s an enjoyable family romp that should charm younger audiences, the action onslaught can’t conceal that this sequel lacks the inventive agility, wit, comic timing and, most crucially, the magic of its predecessors.

First-time feature film-maker Dougal Wilson, an advertising director with several John Lewis ads to his name, replaces Paddington and Paddington 2 co-writer and director Paul King. He’s competent, if more conventional in his approach, but hamstrung by a threadbare screenplay and a frankly feeble hit rate of jokes. Hard stares at all involved.