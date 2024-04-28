Ozark star Julia Garner lands next lead movie role

Ozark star Julia Garner has landed her next lead movie role in the upcoming horror Weapons.

Directed by Barbarian filmmaker Zach Cregger, the film is described as an "interrelated, multistory horror epic" that loosely follows the plot of 1999 blockbuster Magnolia (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Garner will star alongside Dune actor Josh Brolin in the movie, which is expected to begin shooting in Atlanta next month.

As well as directing, Cregger will also reunite with Barbarian producers Roy Lee, JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules to produce the feature. Miri Yoon is also on board to produce.

After wrapping up her role as petty criminal Ruth Langmore in Ozark in 2022, Garner soon returned to Netflix to star in the hit drama series Inventing Anna — where she played convicted scammer Anna Delvey.

Her film roles include the 2019 drama The Assistant, in which she starred alongside Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, and thriller The Royal Hotel opposite Jessica Henwick.

The three-time Primetime Emmy Award winner will also be teaming up with The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell for his adaptation of Wolf Man.

Following Ryan Gosling's departure from the project, Wolf Man will see Garner and Christopher Abbott (Poor Things) play a couple whose home comes under attack by the infamous supernatural predator.

The film marks a reunion for Garner and Abbott, after they previously worked together on the 2011 horror movie Martha Marcy May Marlene.

It's a busy year for Garner, who has recently finished filming psychological thriller Apartment 7A, as well as being cast as Silver Surfer in Marvel's Fantastic Four.

The anticipated MCU blockbuster boasts a star-studded cast including The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal, The Crown's Vanessa Kirby, Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn and The Bear's Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Filming will begin in London over the summer, after production on Weapons has concluded.

Weapons doesn't have a release date yet.

