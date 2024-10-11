Oti Mabuse publishing 'spicy' romance novel

Oti Mabuse is publishing a "spicy" romance novel.

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' professional's first book 'Slow Burn' is described as a "swoon-worthy" romance which is full of "hot scenes of sizzling, spicy passion" and is expected to hit shelves in September 2025 after the dancer signed a two-book deal with Simon and Schuster UK.

Oti said of the project: "I am so excited to be joining Simon Schuster UK to publish my first adult fiction titles. I’m proud of my career in the dance world and the opportunities that it has brought. To be able to work on these novels has been an absolute pleasure and a dream of mine ... [It] has been so much fun, and I can’t wait for readers to get their hands on these books!"

Sara-Jade Virtue, Brand Development Director, Adult Fiction, at Simon and Schuster UK gave more details about Oti's first novel saying: "It is no exaggeration to say that bringing love stories created by Oti to the Romance space is an absolute career highlight.

"By being her authentic true self on our TV screens every week – a strong, relatable, smart, funny, passionate and inspirational woman - she won the hearts of the nation, including mine.

"'Slow Burn' is the perfect debut novel from Oti. It’s spicy, it’s romantic and it has a swoon-worthy HEA that is going to blow your socks off!

" Filled with sexy, Black female characters, and hot scenes of sizzling, spicy passion, Oti has created characters that brim with heat and heart. I’m excited for readers to meet [characters] Lira and Gabriele both on, and off, the dance floor."

'Slow Burn' will be published in hardback, ebook and audio on September 11 2025.