Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling performs hilarious rendition of I’m Just Ken

Ryan Gosling delighted the audience at this year’s Oscars and at home, by performing a show stopping rendition of I’m Just Ken from the Barbie movie.

The actor, 43, who played Ken in the box office smash, began by serenading Margot Robbie, who played the titular doll in the flick, and ended with a full-blown sing-along with director Greta Gerwig and co-star America Ferrera.

Gosling donned a bright pink suit covered in sparkling rhinestones with gloves to match to perform the smash hit, which received a nomination at the 96th Academy Awards for best song.

Wearing a Stetson hat tipped over his head and sunglasses, Gosling started his performance sitting in the audience by singing to his laughing Barbie co-star Robbie, who appeared unable to contain her giggles.

At one point Gosling was surrounded by cut out heads of Barbie dolls (AFP via Getty Images)

Gosling, who had missed out earlier in the night to the best supporting actor gong to Robert Downey Jr, was then moved towards the stage to reveal songwriter Mark Ronson, who wore a billowing pink shirt as he played the guitar.

The Canadian star was then joined onstage by several actors who played Ken in Gerwig’s film, Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, as well as a host of dancers in Stetsons.

Musician Slash (right) led the song to its climax (Getty Images)

The army of Kens performed an all-singing all-dancing rendition of the song, which included the actor being lifted into the air surrounded by cutouts of Barbie’s head.

British-American musician Slash then delivered a killer guitar solo while Gosling stepped out into the audience.

The actor stopped by actress Emma Stone, whom he previously appeared with in musical movie La La Land and she enthusiastically sang along, before he shared the microphone with his co-stars in the front row – Robbie, Ferrera and Gerwig – who passionately joined in.

His performance concluded with pink fireworks and was met by a standing ovation by the more than appreciative audience.