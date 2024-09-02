One Day star Leo Woodall lands next lead movie role

One Day and The White Lotus season 2 actor Leo Woodall has landed his next lead movie role.

Woodall has signed on to star opposite acting veteran Dustin Hoffman in new crime thriller Tuner, from director Daniel Roher.

Deadline reports that the film, which follows a piano tuner who learns that his skills could be used in the crime world for cracking safes, will be looking for a buyer at the Toronto International Film Festival later this week.

Written by Oscar winner Roher with Robert Ramsey, production on Tuner will take place in Canada.

It's not the only project that Woodall has in the pipeline, as he was announced earlier this year for a new Apple TV+ series called Prime Target.

From Ridley Scott and writer Steve Thompson, Black Adam actor Quintessa Swindell also stars in the show.

Prime Target focuses on Woodall's character, a mathematician who discovers a pattern in prime numbers which could theoretically provide access to every computer in the world.

However, someone is trying to stop him from completing his work, and he teams up with an NSA agent (played by Swindell) to find out who's responsible – and why they don't want others to learn about his discovery.

Woodall's big breakthrough drama One Day made waves on streaming service Netflix earlier this year, and part of that is its divisive ending.

The actor opened up about the ending in an interview, stating: "It ends so wholesomely that I don't think people will feel too robbed."

Woodall's co-star Ambika Mod added that it was a necessary thing to do for the character arcs, but admitted it's not a surprise that people had some strong reactions to the ending.

"I think also especially in that period, and that chapter of the book and that episode, you're sort of lulled into a false sense of security, so it does come as a bit of a shock," she said.

"I know it does make a lot of people angry."

