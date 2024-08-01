Olivia Colman's underseen comedy is now available to watch on Netflix

As Wicked Little Letters arrives on Netflix, another Olivia Colman comedy is also available to watch on the streaming platform.

Released in 2022, Joyride sees The Crown star's character Joy taking a taxi journey as she prepares to give away her newborn baby to her friend.

However, Joy's journey goes awry when her taxi is hijacked by an opinionated teenager named Mully (Charlie Reid), who is in a vulnerable place following his mother Rita's death from cancer.

Despite their initial disagreements, the pair form an unlikely friendship and help each other navigate the life-changing problems at the root of their chance meeting.

Directed by Emer Reynolds, Joyride also stars Lochlann O'Mearáin as Mully's father James, and currently boasts a 66% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes against a slightly lower 50% from critics.



Meanwhile, Wicked Little Letters, starring Colman and Jessie Buckley, was recently added to Netflix in the UK and Ireland.

Based on a shocking real-life poison pen letter scandal, the expletive-laden comedy follows a dispute between neighbours Edith (Colman) and Rose (Buckley), after Edith receives a series of anonymous foul-mouthed letters which she believes are from Rose.

Colman spoke to Digital Spy earlier this year about making Wicked Little Letters, describing the cursing as "cathartic".

"You are told from quite a young age that it's naughty, but it's not hurting anyone unless you are directing it at someone," she said. "Actually, the whole point of this is it is hurting people, isn't it?

"It is a release. If you were to stand on top of a hill and shout whatever you want to shout, you feel so much lighter. If you've ever punched a punchbag, you feel great afterwards. It's cathartic.

"I think they're useful words that can express how you feel in a way that other words can't. Succinctly, and quickly. I love swearing."

Joyride and Wicked Little Letters are streaming on Netflix.

