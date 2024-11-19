No, Gladdington won’t be another Barbenheimer – but Glicked might work

Of all the squillions of marketing money spent on Barbie to ensure it was the most talked about and successful film of 2023 – or, to be precise, most successful sponsored content of 2023 – one of the most useful slice of promotion was fan-led.

It didn’t take filmgoers long to realise that Barbie and Oppenheimer were being released around the same time, provided contrasting cinematic experiences – Greta Gerwig’s shocking pink toy extravaganza versus Christopher Nolan’s black and white doomsday drama – to such a degree that it was perfect for Content!

Yes, whether your hot take was that a person could have a memorably schizophrenic double bill (which one do you watch first?), or the slightly dimmer take that there would be a gender split, the shiny one for the girls, the war one for the boys, everyone seemed to agree that this was ‘a thing’ and duly, ‘Barbenheimer’ was born.

(Film handout)

Boy, the marketing execs for both films must have been rubbing their hands together, and certainly cinema chains smelt a buck and started pitching sales around them appearing on ‘rival’ screens.

It gave Barbie extra legs as it strode towards $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office and provided Oppenheimer with a boost that helped it hit the $976 million mark, putting it unexpectedly close to Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises’ $1.081 million.

With numbers like that, those marketing execs have been looking for the next Barbenheimer, and think they may have now discovered it...

(© 2022 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.)

Here is: Gladdington.

And so we all sink a little deeper into our clothes.

Yes, this most unpleasant of words to read and say, Gladdington, is suddenly popping up everywhere and has already ruined my Christmas.

This doesn’t at all feel like a fan-first phenomenon. It feels like it’s been dreamt up by PR teams who are desperate to inject some life into both films’ performance as Padding in Peru is met by terrible reviews and Gladiator II by worryingly mixed reviews.

The solution: lunk them together and make it into ‘a thing’. Content! Let’s content our way out of this.

Well, as with that other Content orgy of the week, the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight, this is a mismatch that doesn’t quite work, despite the shared crapness of the pairing.

Barbie and Oppenheimer worked as a pairing as they actually had a shared audience. It wasn’t Barbie for silly girls, and Oppenheimer for silly boys at all, these were two super-smart, brilliantly written and acted examples of quality cinema. They shared a crowd of film enthusiasts, young pop culture worshippers and ageing dinner party wafflers.

Gladiator II fans and Paddington in Peru fans have a limited area of intersection on the Venn diagram. It’s parents, basically. These are people who simply have to take their children to see Paddington, irrespective of the reviews. There is no choice for us poor people when it comes to ‘family’ blockbusters, you have to get the kids in front of them and pray they’re not terrible.

Kids don’t care if the films are terrible, all film are ‘great’ to them, they just like the experience of going to watch some stuff on a big screen while they eat sweets, but to adults it still matters. So when you get a film as good as Paddington 2 it’s like a miracle! “You mean, we can actually enjoy this as well?” Parents now speak of Paddington 2 with the hushed awe usually reserved for the work of Andrei Tarkovsky.

In this instance though, parents will be watching Paddington in Peru while longing to be watching Gladiator II but they won’t be combining the screenings. How would that work? You can’t drop the kids in one while you go to the other. That’s basic childcare. Nor could you go see one after the other. At best one parent could go to see fighting one while the other does the bear one with the children, but that’s a recipe for seething resentment for a good few days.

(Getty Images)

The 20 and 30-somethings heading to watch Paul Mescal do his sauntering short shorts thing in ancient Rome aren’t likely to want to top up their evenings out with a follow-up of Paddington. They’ll be all off to do a spot of ketamine and polyamory instead.

No, there is no link between the films, no functional way they could work together on a night out, there is – trigger warning – NO GOOD CONTENT HERE.

And yet...

All is not lost. For no sooner has Gladdington been met by revulsion than Glicked raises its hooked nose in the air.

Spotting a more apt opportunity, those dastardly marketers - and alright, journalists looking for something to write about - are now spreading the word on Wicked being the perfect foil to Gladiator II.

Wicked is of course the hotly anticipated film version of the hit musical, with a hell of a lot of industry hope resting on it. The truth is the film industry has had a lacklustre autumn so far and if Gladiator and Wicked don’t meet expectations, that’s bad news for all film fans.

And actually Glicked might work. I’d like to think it wouldn’t delineate down gender lines and in fact be a great double bill for everyone. A colourful sing-song tag-teaming with blood-drenched slaughter, but the reality is it may well turn into ‘one for him, one for her’. Which is fine. So long as everyone’s happy.

Apart from me that is. My children are calling, Paddington is about to unleash hell on me.