Nicole Kidman shares throwback clip to first movie role

Nicole Kidman has shared a throwback clip to her first movie role ahead of receiving a lifetime achievement honour.

The star has had a huge Hollywood career over the past few decades, including winning a Best Actress Oscar in 2004, and is set to hit another big milestone when she becomes the first Australian to win the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award.

Marking the occasion, Kidman has taken to Instagram to post a clip from her first-ever credited role in 1983's Bush Christmas.

"This 14 year old girl could have never predicted all the talented people she would get to work with and the many different characters she would get to play," the star wrote.

"So excited to celebrate with so many friends and peers on Saturday with the @AmericanFilmInstitute xx #BushChristmas."

Announcing Kidman's honour last year, AFI said: "Both a powerhouse performer, spellbinding movie star and accomplished producer, Nicole Kidman has captured the imaginations of audiences throughout her prolific career, delivering complex and versatile performances onscreen.

"Seamlessly moving between independent and studio films, Kidman has earned a reputation for her extraordinary talent, commitment to her craft and desire to work with auteur filmmakers."

nicole kidman
Don Arnold - Getty Images

Kidman came to Hollywood attention in 1990's Days of Thunder, which she starred in alongside future husband Tom Cruise, and gained further fame with roles in To Die For, Eyes Wide Shut, The Others, Moulin Rouge! and Cold Mountain.

Her role in 2002's The Hours won her the Best Actress Academy Award, and in recent years she has starred in the likes of Aquaman, Bombshell and Being the Ricardos, as well as TV series Big Little Lies, which won her two Emmys.

Last month, it was confirmed that Kidman will be returning for season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers, which first premiered in 2021.

