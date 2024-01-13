Nick Frost joins live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie

Eamonn McCormack - Getty Images

Nick Frost, star of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World's End, has joined the cast of the How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake.

The Hollywood Reporter states that Frost will play Gobber the Belch in the film, taking over from Craig Ferguson, who previously voiced the character.

Gobber is Stoick's best friend and advisor, and serves as Hiccup's mentor. He's known for having a replaceable prosthetic hand, a bit of an attitude, a strong belief that trolls exist and steal people's socks (but only the left ones), and for being DreamWorks' first gay character.

Last week, it was confirmed that Gerard Butler is reprising his role as Hiccup's dad Stoick for the live-action version, which will be directed by the returning Dean DeBlois .

Like Gobber, the main duo of Hiccup and Astrid (originally voiced by Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera) are being played by different actors in live-action too. The Black Phone's Mason Thames will play Hiccup and The Last of Us' Nico Parker will star as Astrid.

It's not the only classic DreamWorks franchise that the studio is reviving, as a fifth Shrek film is finally happening, following the tease at the end of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Meanwhile, Frost can next be seen in action comedy Krazy House. Starring alongside Clueless' Alicia Silverstone, Frost plays Bernie Christian, a "meek, devout head of household who’s suddenly forced into a bloodcurdling, jaw-dropping crusade when his spiritual foundations fail", while Silverstone is his "gleefully mischievous wife".

Krazy House will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this month.

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake is set to be released in June 2025.





