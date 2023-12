Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon is now available to watch on Netflix UK

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, Bradley Cooper's biopic Maestro and action threequel Bad Boys for Life are among the biggest new Netflix releases added recently in the UK.

But if none of the new offerings takes your fancy, we've got this handy list of all the most recent additions to the streaming service for every type of movie lover around.

And if you want more of a general look, we've also got the best action movies, best thrillers, best comedy movies, best horrors, best adventure movies and just the overall best movies on Netflix for you too.



Look out for our 'Digital Spy Recommends' for the new Netflix movies we loved best.

Coming up in December 2023 and January 2024

December 26 – Queenpins

January 1 – The Lodge

January 4 – Society of the Snow

January 5 – Good Grief

January 9 – Dune (2021)

January 10 – Sonic the Hedgehog 2

January 12 – Lift

January 13 – Morbius, Umma

January 19 – The Kitchen

New Netflix movies December 22

Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Chris Strother/Netflix - Netflix

New Netflix movies December 21

Divergent

New Netflix movies December 20

The Blind Side

Maestro – Digital Spy Recommends

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

The Taming of the Shrewd 2

New Netflix movies December 18

The Grudge (2020)

Sony Pictures

The Rope Curse 3

New Netflix movies December 17

Bad Boys for Life

New Netflix movies December 16

Marry Me

New Netflix movies December 15

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas

Boyz n the Hood

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – Digital Spy Recommends

Netflix

Ella Enchanted

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist

Familia

Get Out – Digital Spy Recommends

Gone Baby Gone

Good Will Hunting – Digital Spy Recommends

Pulp Fiction – Digital Spy Recommends

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version)

Sony Pictures

U-571

New Netflix movies December 13

The Accountant

New Netflix movies December 11

The War Below

New Netflix movies December 10

Ghost Rider (2007)

New Netflix movies December 8

Leave the World Behind – Digital Spy Recommends

Netflix

New Netflix movies December 7

The Many Saints of Newark

New Netflix movies December 6

Christmas as Usual

Green Lantern

New Netflix movies December 5

A Dog's Purpose

New Netflix movies December 1

Donnie Brasco

Erin Brockovich – Digital Spy Recommends

Universal

Gosford Park

Layer Cake

The One

Snitch

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator Salvation

Whiplash – Digital Spy Recommends

New Netflix movies November 30

Family Switch

Netflix

Hard Days

Prey for the Devil

New Netflix movies November 29

American Symphony

Widows

New Netflix movies November 27

Malignant – Digital Spy Recommends

Warner Bros.

New Netflix movies November 26

Uncharted

New Netflix movies November 25

Belfast

Sing 2

New Netflix movies November 24

Doi Boy

Elena Knows

Ilary Blasi: The One and Only

Last Call for Istanbul

Wedding Games

New Netflix movies November 23

The Dive

Vertigo Releasing

New Netflix movies November 22

21 Bridges

I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me

The Psychopath Life Coach

New Netflix movies November 21

Leo

New Netflix movies November 20

Stamped from the Beginning

New Netflix movies November 17

All-Time High

Believer 2

Just Like Heaven

The Queenstown Kings

Rustin

New Netflix movies November 16

Ali G Indahouse

Bee Movie

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Netflix

In Love and Deep Water

Jackass Forever

Kicking & Screaming

New Netflix movies November 15

Blended

Cold Pursuit

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes – Digital Spy Recommends

20th Century Fox

Jack the Giant Slayer

Room – Digital Spy Recommends

War for the Planet of the Apes – Digital Spy Recommends

New Netflix movies November 11

The 355

Studio 666

Sony Pictures

New Netflix movies November 10

Forever

The Killer

Netflix

New Netflix movies November 8

The Claus Family 3

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld

Focus

New Netflix movies November 7

Men in Black: International

New Netflix movies November 6

The Mechanic

Reminiscence

Warner Bros.

New Netflix movies November 3

Nyad

Sly

New Netflix movies November 2

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion

Parasite – Digital Spy Recommends

New Netflix movies November 1

13 Hrs: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Coach Carter

The Core

Furry Vengeance

Get Carter (2000)

Hurricane Season

Locked In

Miss Congeniality

Munich – Digital Spy Recommends

Nuovo Olimpo

Primal Fear

The Remains of the Day

Shutter Island

TMNT

Wingwomen

New Netflix movies October 31

The Negotiator

New Netflix movies October 30

His House – Digital Spy Recommends

The Wailing

New Netflix movies October 27

Bloodshot

Pain Hustlers

Sister Death

Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club

New Netflix movies October 26

Talk to Me – Digital Spy Recommends

New Netflix movies October 25

Burning Betrayal

Scream (2022) – Digital Spy Recommends

New Netflix movies October 23

Apocalypse Clown – Digital Spy Recommends

I Am Legend

The Suicide Squad

New Netflix movies October 20

Disco Inferno

Flashback

Kandasamys: The Baby

Old Dads

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris

Wolf (2021)

New Netflix movies October 19

Crypto Boy

New Netflix movies October 18

Spencer

New Netflix movies October 17

The Devil on Trial

Failure to Launch

New Netflix movies October 15

300

300: Rise of an Empire

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

Chicken Run – Digital Spy Recommends

The Dictator

Gold

My Friend Dahmer

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Digital Spy Recommends

New Netflix movies October 13

The Conference

Ijogbon

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

New Netflix movies October 12

Our Kind of Traitor

New Netflix movies October 11

Once Upon a Star

New Netflix movies October 10

Bleach

New Netflix movies October 8

In the Heights – Digital Spy Recommends

New Netflix movies October 7

A Journal for Jordan

Nine Days

New Netflix movies October 6

Fair Play – Digital Spy Recommends

A Deadly Invitation

Ballerina



New Netflix movies October 5

The Mercy

New Netflix movies October 3

Infinite

New Netflix movies October 1

Before I Go to Sleep

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Space Jam: A New Legacy

New Netflix movies September 29

Do Not Disturb

Nowhere

The Rat Catcher

Reptile

New Netflix movies September 28

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo

Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso

Love Is in the Air

The Swan

New Netflix movies September 27

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Forgotten Love

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Overhaul

Peppermint

Street Flow 2

Those Who Wish Me Dead

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

New Netflix movies September 24

Clifford the Big Red Dog

New Netflix movies September 22

Spy Kids: Armageddon

Accused

New Netflix movies September 21

Evil Dead (2013)

Evil Dead Rise – Digital Spy Recommends

New Netflix movies September 20

Judas and the Black Messiah – Digital Spy Recommends

Wonder Woman 1984

New Netflix movies September 15

Chicago

Defiance

El Conde

Fight Club

Free State of Jones

In Time

Kong: Skull Island

Logan Lucky

Love at First Sight

Morning Glory

Punisher: War Zone

Rush

Save the Last Dance

Swept Away

The Talented Mr Ripley

New Netflix movies September 14

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction

Northmen: A Viking Saga

Once Upon a Crime

New Netflix movies September 13

American Sniper

Freestyle

Superintelligence

Tom & Jerry (2021)

New Netflix movies September 11

Hell or High Water

New Netflix movies September 8

Rosa Peral's Tapes

New Netflix movies September 7

The Card Counter – Digital Spy Recommends

What If (2023)

New Netflix movies September 6

99 Homes

The Hangover – Digital Spy Recommends

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

The Little Things

Locked Down

Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

New Netflix movies September 5

Edge of Tomorrow – Digital Spy Recommends

Godzilla (2014)

Godzilla vs Kong

New Netflix movies September 4

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

New Netflix movies September 1

A Day and a Half

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper

The Croods

Double Jeopardy – Digital Spy Recommends

Dr Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

Dr Seuss' The Lorax

Friday Night Plan

Happy Ending

The Holiday

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Into the Wild

Jackass 3

Jackass Number Two: Unrated Version

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass: The Movie

Macbeth (2015)

Open Season 2

Open Season: Scared Silly

The Ruins – Digital Spy Recommends

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

World Trade Center

