Netflix unveils first look at Rachel Zegler's new movie

Netflix has unveiled its first look at Spellbound, the new film starring Rachel Zegler and Nicole Kidman.

The animated film follows Princess Ellian (Zegler) as she attempts to save the magical world of Lumbria after a spell has broken the kingdom in two.

Ahead of the film's release later this year (November 22), Netflix has released the first photos from the animation, showcasing the design for Zegler's Princess in a post shared on X/Twitter.

"Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, and Tituss Burgess star in Spellbound, a magical new film directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek) with an original score from EGOT-winning composer Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Glenn Slater (Tangled). #NextOnNetflix” reads the caption.

The post received many responses from excited fans, with one commenting: "original animation with real musicians and a stacked cast LET'S GOOOOOOO".

"What a cast. I see their animated films are coming for Disney now," wrote one fan, whilst another was enthused by the involvement of Menken, writing: "If Alan Menken is attached, I'm already interested. He's the greatest composer for animated films ever."

Spellbound was originally due to be released on Apple TV+, but the project was moved after Netflix acquired production company Skydance Animation, the studio behind 2022's Luck.

As part of the deal, the studio's following project, Pookoo, will also be released on Netflix in 2025, with the plot following the unlikely friendship between a small woodland creature and a majestic bird. The film is directed by Nathan Greno (Tangled, Tangled Ever After), but there is no word yet as to who will be part of the cast.

Spellbound is due to be released on Netflix on November 22.

