Netflix’s new shark movie debuts with 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

A new Netflix shark movie has landed a strong Rotten Tomatoes rating as it hits the streaming service.

Under Paris, directed by Frontier(s) and Mayhem! icon Xavier Gens, tells the story of grieving scientist Sophia (Bérénice Bejo), who three years after a tragic incident in her life is thrown into another traumatic event when a large shark is found swimming in the Seine.

To avoid a bloodbath, she faces her fears and teams up with Seine River police commander Adil (Nassim Lyes) to lure the shark back into the ocean.

The film debuted with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, although it now stands at a still-impressive 80% from critics, who have lauded Under Paris' "silly" elements and "thrilling" action sequences.

Michael Gingold from Rue Morgue said: "Jaws it ain’t – it’s not even Deep Blue Sea – but in a sea of cheeseball low- and no-budget flicks, Under Paris is well-crafted and diverting enough for nature-amok fans fishing for simple aquatic thrills."

Decider critic John Serba added: "We don’t go into a shark thriller with high expectations, so Under Paris being merely good enough is plenty to warrant a recommendation."

Variety's Michael Nordine wrote: "Look no further than Under Paris for an answer to the hypothetical that surely keeps Emmanuel Macron up at night, as Netflix’s new thriller swims rather than sinks as it adds life to a genre that’s been bloodless for far too long."

It comes as Netflix's most popular movie of 2024 so far was revealed, shocking many viewers who panned the fantasy film at the time of its release.

According to Netflix's official Top 10 list, Millie Bobby Brown's Damsel is now the streamer’s 8th most popular film of all time with 137.2 million total views.

In it, the Stranger Things star takes on the role of Elodie, who agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to discover that there is a sinister reason behind his proposal.

The film was largely met with negative reviews, and currently holds a 57% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, with one review reading: "Damsel has an appealing action hero in Millie Bobby Brown, whose gutsy performance is often enough to balance the scales against the film's underpowered story and occasionally unconvincing effects."

Under Paris is streaming now on Netflix.

