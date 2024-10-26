Netflix releases trailer for Lindsay Lohan's new Christmas rom-com

Our Little Secret, the new Christmas rom-com starring Lindsay Lohan, has unveiled its first trailer.

The film, which is being released by Netflix, follows two "resentful exes" (played by Lohan and Ian Harding) as they are forced to spend Christmas together, after they discover that their current partners are in fact siblings.

Ahead of its release on Netflix next month (November 27), the first trailer begins with Lohan's character, Avery, introducing the "rather large" family of her current boyfriend, Cameron (Jon Rudnitsky).

After entering the party following a playful barb from Cameron's mother Erica (Kristin Chenoweth), Avery is stunned to find that her ex-boyfriend Logan (Harding) - whom she had turned down a proposal from a decade earlier - is now dating Cameron's sister, Cassie (Katie Baker).

From there, the former couple agree to keep their past relationship a secret, though they'll have their work cut out as Erica becomes more suspicious. There looks to be some hijinks along the way, with Avery and Logan also potentially rekindling their old romance.

In addition to the aforementioned stars, the cast for Our Little Secret also includes Jake Brennan, Tim Meadows, Dan Bucatinsky and Judy Reyes, with Stephen Herek directing from a script by Hailey DeDominicis.

Our Little Secret isn’t the first festive-themed rom-com that Lohan has starred in for the streaming service, with the star receiving positive reviews for her performance in Falling for Christmas back in 2022.

Whilst Our Little Secret is still just over a month away, Lohan was recently pictured in Freakier Friday, Disney's long-awaited sequel to Freaky Friday. The teaser showed Lohan and co-star Jamie Lee Curtis recreating a famous pose from the original film, which was released in 2003.

Freakier Friday, which is due to be released on August 8, 2025, sees "Tess [Curtis] and Anna [Lohan] discover that lightning may indeed strike twice as they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge."

Our Little Secret streams on Netflix from November 27.

