New Netflix movie lands near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin, the new documentary from Netflix, has received a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film tells the story of Mats Steen, a Norwegian gamer who died at the age of 25 from a degenerative muscular disease.

The film, the title of which references Mats’ favourite World of Warcraft character, has received its first reviews ahead of its release on the streaming service on Friday (October 25).

Following the first 38 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, The Remarkable Life of Ibelin has gained an impressive 97% approval rating, with critics lauding the film for its honest portrayal of the subject matter.

You can read a selection of reviews below:

IndieWire

"The film is determined to prove that people can meaningfully interact with the world in any number of ways, now more than ever, and it accomplishes that goal with real clarity and rare emotional force."



The Guardian

"Scoff all you like, you non-gamers, because by the end it’s nearly impossible not to shed a tear after the touching finesse and shape of this story."



The Wrap

"Through films as touching and powerful as these, there is hope we can continue on our own journeys following a truly selfless example. Long live Mats, and long live Ibelin."

Variety

"A moving, multifaceted masterwork that doubles as a cinematic epitaph to a vibrant (if secretive) young man."

RogerEbert.com

"It’s about empowerment, empathy, and the impact we can have on one another, even those we never meet. You’ll cry. It’s worth the tears."



Slant Magazine

"There’s considerable emotional truth on display throughout Benjamin Ree’s documentary."



New York Magazine

"Each movement of the film opens up a new world, and each is affecting in its own way."



The Remarkable Life of Ibelin streams on Netflix from October 25.

