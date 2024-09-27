New Netflix movie Will & Harper shows the power of allyship through comedy

Will Ferrell has long been known for his improvisational wit and instantly recognisable comedy characters, but his new Netflix movie Will & Harper explores a more personal side to the comedy icon.

And in doing so, Ferrell has perfectly shown how allyship doesn’t have to be dull or scary and in fact can be full of mistakes, humour and comedy. The more human the better.

Following his relationship with former SNL writer Harper Steele, the two recount their fond beginnings on the set of Saturday Night Live back in the mid 1990s as they regroup for a road trip across America. Since their time working together, Steele has come out as a trans woman, writing Ferrell an email explaining how she always has been and always will be Harper.

The purpose of the movie is clear from the get go, with Steele picking up Ferrell on a snowy main road to head off across the States to visit Steele's family, watch basketball, eat Pringles and take a trip she has done many times before as a firm roadtripper. But this time, she's doing it as her true self.

Netflix

It's a movie that puts allyship front and centre, but much like a small child who doesn't want to eat their vegetables, it has its uncomfortable moments neatly swaddled by Ferrell's comic timing that makes it the most realistic depiction of connection we've seen in years.

No matter where you're from, having vulnerable conversations with your nearest and dearest can be deeply uncomfortable. For men, it can be even harder to earnestly connect with that emotional core.

That's why driving is the perfect space for these conversations between Ferrell and Steele to happen; both sitting with eyes forward, no chance of escape and having to confront the often 'unspoken' questions about what it's like to be a transgender woman.

You can't go a day without seeing an anti-trans bill being discussed in the US or anti-LGBTQ+ news – just look at Donald Trump's most recent claims about 'illegal transgender aliens'. So with this as the backdrop, the movie doesn't shy away from the realities of what it can be like for trans people navigating the different socio-political climates that come with each stop.

From Steele being misgendered in a diner to Ferrell having his photo taken with the governor of Indiana, Eric Holcomb, who he later discovers is in fact one of the very people supporting the anti-trans bills in the headlines, it's full of the very human moments that come with putting ourselves in somebody else's shoes. Sometimes we fumble or fall over, but we always put them back on and keep walking.

Netflix

There's something inherently comfortable about the movie despite the moments of anxiety that Steele describes when going back to the male-dominated environments she once loved. But having Ferrell on standby as not only an ally but as a comedic crutch is proof that supporting trans people doesn't have to be a journey full of landmines and eggshells – rather one of maturity, honesty and purity of heart.

Ferrell's being there for Steele during her first time back at an NBA basketball game or spending an evening in a dive bar or truckstop were heartwarming moments to watch because we saw a once-fearsome task being flipped on its head and made easier by Ferrell's understanding of how Steele would be feeling.

Empathy and allyship aren't conversations that are new to most people; we all have friends, family members or even strangers that we meet in our day-to-day lives who have varied and nuanced life experiences that we can support them with. It's enacted out of a sense of love and respect and Harper & Steele exemplifies how allyship doesn't have a one-size-fits-all approach.

A prime example being their conversation about surgeries that Steele has had, with Ferrell acknowledging the sensitive nature of the chat, pointing out the taboo and comfortably making a joke about Steele's new "additions". To some that might be uncomfortable, but for them it works.

Netflix

It shows how important nuance is, as well as how the strength of the bond between two people is imperative to being able to approach our trans friends with love and support and, most importantly, humour. It reaffirms the humanity trans people contain by reminding us that the community is more than just a 'problem' to be educated, exemplified by Steele's ability to laugh at herself and bring Ferrell in on the joke.

Learning not only about their relationship, which was birthed on the set of SNL where Steele was a writer and Ferrell had just joined the show, but the way comedy has been integral to their relationship shows how powerful a device it can be in allowing us to confront discomfort.

With cameos from Kristen Wiig, Tina Fey, Will Forte and Molly Shannon to name a few, Will & Harper also a walk down memory lane for those of us who love the uniquely American spectacle that is Saturday Night Live.

Will & Harper is a necessary smorgasbord of comedy, togetherness and understanding that does more for education and awareness than any dry diversity and inclusion training on Zoom could accomplish.

With Ferrell's influence, there's hope that this message of acceptance and love will translate to audiences who may have never thought about transness, or perhaps change the minds of those who didn't understand it before. It is proof of how influential comedy can be in opening the door to new conversations and understandings with both new friends and old.

Will & Harper is available to watch now on Netflix.

You Might Also Like