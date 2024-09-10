Netflix confirms huge Happy Gilmore 2 update with returning stars

Netflix has confirmed some classic Happy Gilmore stars will return for the sequel.

The streamer shared the exciting news on Twitter/X on Tuesday (September 10) that Happy Gilmore 2 will welcome back Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald.

Bowen will reprise her role as Happy's girlfriend Virginia Venit, while McDonald is back on the putting green as the golfer's top rival Shooter McGavin.

Adam Sandler foreshadowed the return of Shooter McGavin when he announced that filming on Happy Gilmore 2 had started earlier this week.

Alongside a photo of Happy's signature Boston Bruins jersey, the actor quoted one of Happy's signature retorts to Shooter on Instagram: "It ain’t over. The way I see it… we’ve only just begun."



On top of two classic characters returning for Happy Gilmore 2, Netflix also confirmed on Twitter/X that hip-hop star Bad Bunny is joining the sequel.

Sandler announced last month that NFL star — and Taylor Swift's boyfriend — Travis Kelce will cameo in the project.

"He’s gonna come by. He’s a very nice guy," Sandler told The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. "You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell."

It was also previously revealed that Sandler's Uncut Gems collaborator Benny Safdie, as well as stand-up comic Nick Swardson, have been cast in undisclosed roles. Some notable pro golfers are expected to cameo, too.

Sandler co-wrote the script with Tim Herlihy, with whom he's previously worked on Hubie Halloween, Murder Mystery, Grown Ups and many other films.



Kyle Newacheck replaces original Happy Gilmore director Dennis Dugan on the sequel. Newacheck directed Sandler's Netflix film Murder Mystery and has worked on the TV version of What We Do in the Shadows, Workaholics and Community.

Happy Gilmore 2 will stream on Netflix, with a release date yet to be confirmed.

