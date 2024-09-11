'It was nerve-wracking': Dave Bautista felt the pressure of leading The Killer's Game

Dave Bautista found it "nerve-wracking" stepping up to a lead role in 'The Killer's Game'.

The wrestler-turned-actor stars in the new movie as assassin Joe Flood – who has to fend off a hit he places on himself after he is incorrectly diagnosed with a terminal illness – and admits that he had reservations about moving from supporting actor to lead star.

Dave told The Hollywood Reporter: "It was nerve-wracking for me; I'm hoping people receive it well, still a little self-conscious about it. It was a challenge that I wanted, I accepted.

"It was a couple of years ago where I said to myself I need to stop taking so many supporting roles, and I need to seek out lead roles, even if I have to create lead roles for myself."

The 55-year-old star continued: "I heard Mahershala Ali years ago saying that's what he did; he said look, he had to start turning down supporting roles if he ever wanted to be a lead.

"And I do want to be a lead, that's the way you progress in this business, and you don't grow if you're constantly taking supporting roles. You're not going to become a bigger star, and my whole goal is to become a bigger star."

The 'Dune' actor detailed how he hopes his star keeps ascending in order for him to "make smaller films".

Bautista said: "It's funny, I want to be a bigger star so I can make smaller films, that's my goal. Those are the films I love. But the fastest route to that is being a commodity; if you're a big star, you're a commodity.

"So that's the thing – people are willing to listen to you, they're willing to hear you out if you can bring something to the table, and you bring something to the table when you're a big star.

"So I'm hoping to grow my name and become enough of a star where I can make smaller independent films."