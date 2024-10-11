Molly-Mae Hague 'upset' by Tommy Fury's book revelations

BANG Showbiz
·3 min read

Molly-Mae Hague has reportedly been felt feeling "upset" after Tommy Fury added an extra chapter to his book to address the couple's split.

The reality TV stars - who are parents to daughter Bambi - met during a stint on 'Love Island' and split in August after five years together and Tommy recently revealed he's added more detail to his new book 'Lightning Can Strike Twice: My Life as a Fury' to cover the break-up - and Molly-Mae is reportedly unhappy with the idea.

A source told OK! magazine: "Molly-Mae has been left really upset by Tommy’s book even though she knew it was coming out as he’d been working on it for a while.

"She feels he has gone too far with revelations about their relationship as, although they had met on a TV show, she has always wanted to keep a lot of stuff back.

"It’s very embarrassing for her, Molly feels that some things should be kept private. Obviously they are being as amicable as they can for Bambi’s sake but Molly just wants to move on and focus on all the positives in her life rather than all the hurt she’s been through recently."

Tommy previously revealed his plan to add more to his book in a post on Instagram, writing: "Hey guys, hope you're all doing okay. As you all know, the past month for me hasn't been easy but I've been having a lot of questions regarding my book 'Lightning Can Strike Twice'.

"I've also tried to keep it as current as I can for you guys. I've written an extra chapter, obviously discussing what's been going on this past month. So yeah, just wanted to say that the book is still going ahead."

He went on to speak about his extra chapter during an appearance on ITV show 'This Morning' on Thursday (10.10.24).

He told hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley: "Like I say, I'm going to leave all that stuff for me and Molly to work through. Because a lot of stuff has been put out there. The whole world has seen what we've been going through for the last month or two months."

When it's suggested he "categorically denies" cheating on Molly-Mae in his book, he said: "Yeah, I added a last chapter in there and I talked about all my feelings on how I felt during this time.

"It's all in the book and I felt freely in the book to speak, so that's why I added the last chapter in. To keep everyone up to date. "In there, I've talked about my feelings in the last two months, so you can read about it all in there.

"Me and Molly and Bambi are a family unit, and we're going to tackle this in private."

Quizzed about whether he wants to get back together with Molly because the pair and Bambi seem like a "wonderful team", he said: "Yeah. Like I say, it's my family and I love them until the day I die.

"There's been a lot of critics out there, and there will be critics out there until the day I die. Everyone will point the finger when there's a bandwagon to jump on.

"But at the end of the day, out of respect to Molly, and out of respect for myself and our relationship, I'm going to let us deal with that in private, as much as we can.

"I'm just happy to be here today and talk about my book. I want to leave all that stuff to me and Molly, because we owe the respect to ourselves to do that."

