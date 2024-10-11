Miranda Hart lifts lid on Hawaiian-themed wedding

Miranda Hart's secret wedding was Hawaiian-themed with inflatable flamingos, coconut bowling and a steel band.

The 51-year-old TV star recently revealed she had tied the knot in secret over the summer after meeting a mystery man around two years ago - and she's now given more details on their big day explaining it was a low-key affair for a close group of friends and family.

During an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show', Miranda said: "It was a very small gathering and for no reason at all it was Hawaiian themed with inflatable flamingos, coconut bowling and a steel band."

The actress/comedian revealed she met her husband - whose identity has been kept private - after suffering through a lonely time during the COVID-19 pandemic as she dealt with her diagnosis of Lyme disease.

She explained: "I had my diagnosis during the pandemic, and it was a very lonely time, so I decided I didn’t want to be alone anymore, so I put out this little prayer with about one per cent of hope, but I met someone and got married in July."

Miranda opened up about her lover in her new memoir 'I Haven't Been Entirely Honest with You' - referring to him as "The Boy From Bristol" and revealing he works as a building surveyor and they met when he came to look at a mould problem in her home.

In the book, she also revealed he proposed during a romantic walk in Kew Gardens. Miranda wrote: "We stood still on the bridge overlooking the lake when the silence was pierced as he rather seriously said, 'Miranda'. I turned around and as I did he got down on one knee. 'Miranda ... '

"I don't remember anything else because I simply burst out out crying, apparently saying yes before he had finished the sentence (awkward if he'd been tying a shoelace ... )

"I didn't think a traditional proposal would affect me so. But there was someone knowing all my ridiculousness and brokenness and still willing to bend down, look up and commit to loving me and standing by me for the rest of his life."

'The Graham Norton Show' airs on BBC One on Friday October 11 at 10.40pm and is also available on BBC iPlayer.