Meryl Streep shares exciting Mamma Mia 3 update

Meryl Streep has shared an exciting update on Mamma Mia! 3.



Speaking to Deadline, the award-winning actress confirmed that she’s due to have a discussion about the anticipated third instalment of the musical movies – which are inspired by the iconic works of ABBA – "pretty soon".

"I don’t know how they’re going to do it. They have an idea. I haven’t heard it yet but it’s in [my diary] and I’m going to hear about it pretty soon," she shared, adding: "Of course I want to do it. I think folks love it."



While the franchise’s second film, titled Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, revealed that Streep's beloved character Donna Sheridan had tragically passed away, creator Judy Craymer previously said that the threequel would bring Donna back if the script is right.

"I don't want to over-egg it, but I know there's a trilogy there," she said in May of last year while promoting ITV's talent show Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream.

"There is a story there, and I do think Meryl should come back – and if the script is right, she would, I think, because she really loved playing Donna."

In September, Streep herself even came up with a story idea to bring her character back into the fold.

"I told Judy if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I’m into that. Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died."

Meanwhile, Craymer confirmed in October that a third movie definitely "will happen" – it's just a matter of when.

"It just always takes a certain amount of time with Mamma Mia. Bjorn and Benny always take a certain amount of convincing. I don’t know how much more convincing they're gonna have because everybody wants another film. But they had ABBA Voyage and then they wanted a rest from ABBA stuff," she explained.

"But it will happen. We've done the television show and now maybe I'll focus on the movie. Maybe that’ll be a second 25-year celebration."

