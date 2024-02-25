Meryl Streep compared to Devil Wears Prada character at SAG Awards reunion

Michael Buckner - Getty Images

The Devil Wears Prada cast reunited at the SAG Awards last night (February 24), with Meryl Streep being compared to her iconic character from the movie.

The three-time Oscar-winner reunited with former co-stars Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt to present the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

Streep first appeared on stage alone, where she admitted to the audience that she'd forgotten her glasses and the envelope revealing the winner.

Michael Buckner - Getty Images

Related: Only Murders in the Building stars Martin Short and Meryl Streep deny they are dating

Recreating their roles as Miranda Priestly's (Streep) assistants in the 2006 movie, Hathaway and Blunt quickly emerged with the missing items.

"It is an age-old question, where does the character end and the actor begin?" Streep then said, to which Blunt replied: "Well, as we see Miranda Priestly and Meryl Streep are like twins."

"I don't think I'm anything like Miranda Priestly," Streep responded before Hathaway added: "No, no, that wasn't a question," in reference to one of Priestly's most savage lines from the film.

Blunt went on to recreate another iconic Priestly quote, telling Streep: "By all means move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me."

Fox

Related: Ugly Betty star lands iconic role in The Devil Wears Prada adaptation

The Devil Wears Prada trio weren't the only cast members to reunite during the award ceremony on Saturday. The cast of Breaking Bad also got together on stage to present, 10 years after winning a SAG Award for their final season.

Modern Family stars Sofia Vergara, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson also reunited, as well as Geena Davis and Jeff Goldblum — who previously starred alongside each other in the 1986 film The Fly.

The Devil Wears Prada reunion comes after the news that a new stage musical — based on the film and the cutthroat novel that inspired it — will premiere at London's Dominion Theatre in October.



You Might Also Like