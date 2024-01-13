Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp explains Regina George change

Mean Girls comes to UK cinemas this Wednesday (January 17), bringing the classic characters back to the screen for the first time in two decades.

However, don't expect to see the same old versions. For one, the new movie is based on the Broadway adaptation of the iconic movie, and even from that musical, there have been changes made for the new movie.

Reneé Rapp played the role of Regina George on stage and has reprised the role for Mean Girls, but talking to Digital Spy, she has explained how she adapted Regina for the screen to put her spin on it.

"I think that when I first did it here in New York, I remember being in rehearsals, and I think the notes that I got were conducive to the stage, which was like, 'Bring it up a little bit, and make her a little more, a little more bubbly and feminine'," she recalled.



"That isn't necessarily my thought on it. I think as I show up in this, it's probably how I would have showed up had I not had any notes. However, those notes worked for stage, and were really smart.

"That's not at all, I don't think, what I did here. I think this is much more of a 'less f**ks given' version of it. It's just like not trying."

The new take on the characters is not the only change for the movie version of the Mean Girls version. As well as removing and adding some songs, Rapp added that this version has more depth than before.

"I know four different scripts in my brain. Obviously, there's the iconic 2004 film. There's the Broadway first draft that I did that was frozen, and then we changed the script and some of the songs two days before COVID. And now this," she explained.

"I like, about this, that it really does feel like, to me, the storyline with the girls is very layered. I think it's up for interpretation, but it's very layered.

"There's things written between the lines that aren't necessarily said but that I think are implied by the way that Tina [Fey] adapted it, and then by the way that we also adapted it which makes me like it a lot."

See for yourself if the new version is as fetch as the 2004 movie when it arrives in UK cinemas on Wednesday.

Mean Girls is released in UK cinemas on January 17 and is already out in US cinemas.

