Mean Girls lands fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating after first reviews

The first reviews for the Mean Girls musical are in and the eagerly-anticipated film has landed a fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Based on the Broadway musical adaptation of the iconic 2004 teen comedy, the movie sees Cady Heron trying to adjust to life in a new school while contending with a clique of popular girls known as The Plastics, led by the glamorous yet malicious Regina George.

Ahead of its release this week, early reviews have led to Mean Girls achieving a 71% Rotten Tomatoes rating at the time of writing.

Digital Spy's Ian Sandwell described Mean Girls as a "smart and funny update of the iconic movie", adding it "succeeds as a smart and funny update of the 2004 movie, one sure to delight fans as well as introducing a whole new generation to the concept of fetch".



Brian Lowry of CNN wrote: "Ultimately, it’s a ton of fun, a too-rare commodity whether that’s at the theater or streaming."

Bloomberg News' Esther Zuckerman said: "The latest version of this tale, while in no way challenging its predecessor, is better than it has any right to be, thanks to an extremely talented young cast, creative staging and some strong new jokes."

There was praise for the film's musical numbers, with The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw writing: "Some sugar-rush musical numbers... and the classic gags are effectively delivered."

San Francisco Chronicle critic Carla Meyer said: "The songs are mid and some story elements aged like Juicy Couture, but the acting and singing are totally fetch in the new movie musical version of Mean Girls."

However, some critics branded the film a "hot mess", stating it missed the "point of the original".

Rolling Stones' David Fear wrote: "No one’s expecting the second coming of MGM’s Freed Unit here, but dear god, transforming Mean Girls: The Musical into a hot mess was definitely not on our wish list."

Justin Chang from the Los Angeles Times said: "Oh, how it tries, to the point where the original Mean Girls would be thoroughly justified in asking, 'Why are you so obsessed with me?'"

Originally played by Lindsay Lohan, Angourie Rice stars as Cady while Reneé Rapp plays Regina. Jenna Fischer appears as Cady's mother Mrs Heron, with Busy Philipps starring as Regina's mother Mrs George and Jon Hamm as Coach Carr.

Tina Fey, who appeared in the original film as Ms Norbury, reprises her role in the new film, alongside Tim Meadows as Principal DuVall.

Mean Girls will be released in cinemas on January 12 in the US and on January 17 in the UK.

