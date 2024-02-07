May December's Charles Melton lines up next movie role

May December star Charles Melton has lined up his next movie role.

As Deadline reports, the actor is in talks to star in an untitled war film at A24 from Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland.

The film will mark the second time Mendoza and Garland have collaborated, with the duo previously working together on Garland's latest movie Civil War, which is set for release on April 12.

Getty Images

Related: Charles Melton explains how Riverdale prepared him for May December role



Mendoza served as a military supervisor on Civil War, and the pair wrote and will co-direct the upcoming untitled project.

According to Deadline, talks between Melton, Mendoza and Garland have gone well, and the film will likely begin production later this year.

Starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore alongside Melton, May December follows a Hollywood actress (Portman) who meets with a woman (Moore) and her husband (Melton) to research their life for a role. The married couple's scandalous relationship began when he was 13 and she was 36.

May December 2022 Investors LLC - Sky

Related: May December's Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore respond to real-life criticism

After winning several awards for his role in the film, Melton told Digital Spy how "grateful" he was to work with director Todd Haynes as well as Portman and Moore.

"I'm just grateful to be here. I think about those 23 days that we spent filming in Georgia, and it was the greatest of my career. Working with Natalie and Julie, with Todd Haynes. That was the cake, you never really think about anything other than that," he explained.

"There were many challenging moments, but for me, the rooftop scene with Gabriel [Chung], who plays Charlie, I learned a lot that day as an actor to not get in the way of telling my character's story," he added.



You Might Also Like