MaXXXine's first trailer sees Mia Goth take on a serial killer

MaXXXine's first trailer has landed ahead of its much-anticipated release in cinemas this summer. is releasing today (April 8).

The new horror movie is the third in the X franchise, following the titular first film and its prequel Pearl, both from 2022.

Mia Goth is back as Maxine, the adult film actress who became the sole survivor of the events of X, but this time she's joined by a star-studded cast.

There's Better Call Saul's Giancarlo Esposito, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki, Ant Man and The Wasp actor Bobby Cannavale, and the legendary Kevin Bacon.

While X was set at the end of the 1970s in rural Texas, this film moves the action into the '80s and to the glamour of Los Angeles, as Maxine attempts to pursue a career as a big Hollywood starlet.

Of course, it's unlikely to be that simple. The first trailer reveals she'll be going up against a serial killer known as the Night Stalker, likely related to real-life killer Richard Ramirez who went on a killing spree in California in 1984.

Last year, Goth teased MaXXXine while speaking to Collider.

"It's just such a fun film," she said. "[Director Ti West], really, I don't know how he does it. He's just able to come up with these worlds. It's just the biggest of the three movies.

"The stakes are the highest and Maxine has been through so much at this point."

Goth is also currently filming Guillermo del Toro's upcoming adaptation of Frankenstein, rumoured to be playing Dr Frankenstein's love interest Elizabeth Lavenza.

Andrew Garfield was set to play Frankenstein's monster, but scheduling conflicts led to him dropping out and being replaced by Saltburn's Jacob Elordi.

The latest adaptation of Mary Shelley's 1818 classic also stars Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz, and Felix Kammerer.

MaXXXine is set to be released in US cinemas on July 5. It will then be released in the UK on August 9.

