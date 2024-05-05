MaXXXine moves UK release date forward

UK fans will no longer have to wait an extra month to see MaXXXine as the release date will match that of the US.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tom Linay announced that the upcoming movie will be released earlier than planned in the UK.

The post read: "Ti West's MaXXXine has moved forward to 5 July in the UK & Ireland."

MaXXXine was previously set to be released on August 9 in the UK. The horror movie is the third in its franchise and will follow the original movie X and its prequel Pearl, which were both released in 2022.

All three movies were directed by Ti West but prequel Pearl was set in 1918, much earlier than X, which was set in 1979 in rural Texas.

MaXXXine will take place in 1980s Hollywood. We will see adult film actress Maxine (played by Mia Goth) return as the sole survivor of the events of X. While attempting to pursue a career as a big Hollywood starlet, the first trailer reveals Maxine will be faced with a mysterious serial killer.

Known as the Night Stalker, the serial killer has been suggested as being related to Richard Ramirez, a real-life killer in California in 1984.

"Her dream was to be a star," reads the trailer's opening text. "But Hollywood can be a killer."

The highly anticipated movie boasts a star-studded cast featuring Footloose legend Kevin Bacon, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki, Ant Man and The Wasp's Bobby Cannavale, and Better Call Saul's Giancarlo Esposito.

MaXXXine is set to be released in the US, UK and Ireland on July 5.

