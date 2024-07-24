Matthew Macfadyen didn't feel "dishy enough" for Pride & Prejudice

Matthew Macfadyen has admitted he originally felt "a bit miscast" in Pride and Prejudice.

The Succession star famously played Mr Darcy opposite Keira Knightly’s Elizabeth Bennet in the 2005 film adaptation of the famous Jane Austen novel.

While audiences fell in love with the actor’s portrayal of the iconic character, Macfadyen has confessed he worried he wasn’t the right man for the job.

Reflecting on the beloved film, Macfadyen explained why he didn’t always enjoy making it.

"I feel bad saying that," he told CBS Mornings. "There were moments I had a good time, but I wish I enjoyed it more. I wish I was less worried about it.

"I felt a bit miscast, like, 'I’m not dishy enough'. But it worked out," he said.

Despite Macfadyen’s doubts, the movie went on to score four Oscar nominations and he still gets recognised as Mr Darcy almost 20 years on.

"Probably the most flattering thing that happens to me now is people say, 'Were you Mr. Darcy?'" the actor remarked. "It’s a good 20 years later. So I think, 'I can’t be aging that badly.'"

Macfadyen’s latest role sees him join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Playing a mysterious agent called Paradox, the actor stars alongside Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin in the new action movie.

"Watching Ryan and Hugh Jackman team up on set was a hoot," Macfadyen enthused. "I've got a bit of a man-crush on those two. They're just great."

Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 26.



