Masters of the Universe live action movie confirms release date

Stefania Sarrubba
·2 min read
he man
Masters of the Universe movie gets release dateNetflix

The Masters of the Universe live-action movie has moved to Amazon MGM Studios from Netflix, confirming a release date for 2026.

The previously announced film, with Bumblebee's Travis Knight attached to direct, will land in cinemas on June 5, 2026. The script for the film is penned by Chris Butler, following initial drafts written by David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Nee.

The film was originally developed for Netflix, with the streamer dropping it in the summer of 2023. Now Amazon is backing it, the Masters of the Universe movie is back on track to introduce a 10-year-old Prince Adam.

he man
Netflix

Related: Ryan Gosling's new movie lands release date

The film will open to the protagonist crashing to Earth in a spaceship, being separated from his magical Power Sword, the only link to his home on Eternia.

"After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor," the synopsis reads.

"But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!"

It isn't clear whether American Horror Story and West Side Story actor Kyle Allen, who was originally signed on to play Prince Adam/He-Man with Netflix, will return for the Amazon project.

actor kyle allen at the sag aftra foundation conversations presents in a grey hoodie on the red carpet
Araya Doheny - Getty Images

Related: Matt Smith's new horror movie confirms UK release date

The upcoming movie marks another entry in the Mattel Cinematic Universe following the success of Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Among the titles currently in development are Barney, produced by Daniel Kaluuya, Bob the Builder, starring Anthony Ramos and produced by Jennifer Lopez, Polly Pocket, written by Lena Dunham and starring Lily Collins, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, starring Vin Diesel, an American Girl doll movie, a Hot Wheels movie produced by JJ Abrams' Bad Robot, and a horror take on the Magic 8 Ball produced by Blumhouse.

The Masters of the Universe live-action movie will be released in cinemas on June 5, 2026.

