Marvel timeline: Every major event from the MCU movies and TV shows in chronological order

Ah, the Marvel timeline. Once, long ago, it was simple. There was Iron Man, then Captain America. Yet, now there's a whole bunch of new Marvel TV shows, prequels, and even Netflix series that turn the whole MCU chronology into a bit of a jumbled mess.

We've managed to straighten it all out, though. Below, you'll find the Marvel timeline from Cap's first appearance in 1942 all the way through until the 2023 time-jump shenanigans in Avengers: Endgame. It's the perfect way to catch up on everything (in order) before Marvel Phase 4 rolls around, as well as providing a unique watch order for those looking to sit down and binge everything Marvel has to offer.

Our complete Marvel timeline even includes those weird outliers in the Marvel timeline, including Agents of SHIELD (you'll be surprised at how well they fit into the MCU as a whole), and even the DVD-exclusive One Shots. This is your essential look at everything that's ever happened in the MCU. Jump in.

Marvel Timeline: 1942-1995

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Captain America: The First Avenger (1942-1943)

One Shot: Agent Carter (1944)

Agent Carter season 1 (1946)

Agent Carter season 2 (1947)

Captain Marvel (1995)

Things are relatively simple – for now. The tale of Steve Rogers does, admittedly, take place partly in 2011 thanks to the First Avenger's post-credits scene. Yet the vast majority of the story takes place in 1942 and 1943, so we've included it here for clarity's sake (this will become a running theme).

After that, the Agent Carter One Shot (which charts the foundation of S.H.I.E.L.D) begins and ends in 1944. Both season of Agent Carter take place after that. Then, some 50 years later, Captain Marvel crashes into Blackbuster and meets Nick Fury. After that, there’s a big time gap until a certain Iron Man shows up.

Marvel Timeline: 2010-2012

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Iron Man (2010)

Iron Man 2 (2011)

The Incredible Hulk (2011)

One Shot: The Consultant (2011)

One Shot: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer (2011)

Thor (2011)

Avengers (2012)

One Shot: Item 47 (2012)

Iron Man 3 (2012)

This is where things in the Marvel Timeline begin to ramp up a bit. Iron Man, according to Marvel’s 10 Years of Marvel Studios book, actually takes place in 2010, not 2008. Iron Man 2 comes a year later, as do The Incredible Hulk and Thor, which both, incredibly, take place that same week .

Tucked in-between the Jade Giant’s solo movie and Thor’s arrival on Earth, however, are a pair of One Shots (which were very in vogue at Marvel during the early 2010s and meant to be an added incentive for fans to buy the DVDs). Of course, Avengers tops it all off with the Battle of New York in 2012. And then comes Iron Man 3, which, despite being a Phase 2 film, takes place later that same year. Still with me? It only gets tougher from here on out.

Marvel Timeline: 2013-2015

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Are you sitting comfortably? The All Hail the King One Shot comes several months after the events of Iron Man 3, firmly placing it in 2013. Meanwhile, Thor: The Dark World is directly mentioned after the eighth episode of the first Agents of Shield season. A similar thing happens with The Winter Solder (this was when Marvel TV were trying to tie their series into the movie events, something they later stopped doing). Everything from episode 17 right through to the end of the first season takes place after Hydra’s plan is uncovered in Winter Soldier.