Mariah Carey and Rylan Clark join forces for festive BBC special

Rylan Clark has interviewed Mariah Carey for a new BBC special.

The 36-year-old presenter sat down with the 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' legend for a special conversation set to air on BBC Two and iPlayer next month.

'Mariah Meets Rylan' - which has a run time of 55 minutes - was filmed in Los Angeles and will cover the pop icon's life, music and her timeless festive hit.

Rylan said in a statement: "All my Christmases came at once this year when I got to sit down and interview none other than the Queen of Christmas!

"They say don’t meet your heroes, but Mariah was everything and more. I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

BBC Two will celebrate Mariah "with an evening of programming" on the same night, including an extended edition of 'Mariah Carey at the BBC'.

Jonathan Rothery, Head of Popular Music TV at the BBC, added: “Following the success of 'Cher Meets Rylan' in December 2023, it’s a pleasure to be able to bring viewers another fantastically entertaining hour of Rylan in conversation with another music icon – Mariah Carey, in celebration of 30 years since her Christmas hit was released.”

In the extensive and wide ranging interview, Mariah opens up on jobs she had before finding fame, her various appearances on 'Top of the Pops' over the years, and how she wrote the melody for 'Hero'.

She also tells Rylan about being inspired by the likes of Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and George Michael, as well as working with Jackie Chan and Westlife.

She also reflects on 30 years of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' and her album 'Merry Christmas', while Rylan puts her English accent to the test in a pretend audition for 'EastEnders'.