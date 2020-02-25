The Mandalorian season 2 release date, cast, and everything else you need to know about the Disney Plus series

The Mandalorian season 2 is slowly but surely starting to take shape. While no cast announcements or exact release dates have made their way out of the galaxy's deepest, darkest corners just yet, we've managed to dive a little deeper to bring you several snippets and quotes that unveil a little bit more about what to expect later in 2020.
That includes everything that's emerged about The Mandalorian season 2 story, including who's directing this time around after the likes of Bryce Dallas Howard and Taika Waititi took their place behind the camera in season 1. Plus, there's talk of lightsabers. Of course there is. It is Star Wars after all.
Lightsabers aside, there's plenty of new info to get your midi-chlorians racing, including quotes from Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito, the first image from set, and a look at who could be returning. There's even a handful of rumours to help tide you over for the next few months, which is especially useful in the absence of a trailer.
The Mandalorian season 2 fast facts
- The Mandalorian season 2 release date: October 2020
- The Mandalorian season 2 cast: Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito
- The Mandalorian season 2 directors: Jon Favreau, Carl Weathers
The Mandalorian season 2 release date set for October 2020
The Mandalorian season 2 release date has been confirmed as October 2020 by Disney CEO Bob Iger, who announced the news during an investor call. It was previously set for the Fall 2020 window. The news was announced on Twitter in December 2019.
Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0VDecember 27, 2019
While we don't have an exact Mandalorian season 2 release date yet beyond October, we can take an educated guess. As Disney Plus series have only very rarely deviated from releasing on Fridays, including The Mandalorian last year, we'd expect it to be the same again this time. That means the series should return on one the following dates:
- October 2, 2020
- October 9, 2020
- October 16, 2020
- October 23, 2020
- October 30, 2020
Expect the Mandalorian release schedule to mirror season one with new episodes dropping weekly. Clone Wars season 7 is also releasing every Friday, which adds further weight to that theory.
As for a UK release date? We'll know more once Disney Plus is out on March 24. Expect a simultaneous release with season 2, though.
The Mandalorian season 2 cast
The Mandalorian season 2 cast hasn’t been officially announced – but we’d eat our Beskar-lined hats if Pedro Pascal isn’t back as The Mandalorian, real name Din Djarin.
There's also a handful of the wider cast that, while they haven’t been confirmed to return, are almost certainly will on board again. They include Cara Dune (Gina Carano), while Karga (Carl Weathers), and the Darksaber-wielding Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) will both return according to recent interviews (check out the 'story' section below for more on that).
That quartet could be joined by some familiar faces in the Star Wars universe. Deadline reports that “insiders have hinted that several established characters from the Skywalker Saga’s feature films mythology will make appearances.”
One potential person who could appear in the series is Janina Gavankar, who played protagonist Iden Versio in the canon video game Star Wars Battlefront II. Asked on Twitter whether she could reprise the role in live-action by a fan, she answered: "You’ll have to ask Mr. Dave Filoni." Filoni, who directed the very first episode of The Mandalorian, has not responded to the rumors at this point.
Another intriguing cast rumour comes in the shape of a whisper from the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast. WWE Superstar Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Kaestner-Varnardo) has been linked to an unknown role. Don't expect her to lay the smackdown in a galaxy far, far away just yet, however. It's something the host has been unable to "100% confirm"
Oh, and don’t worry, Baby Yoda will also be back. They have to make use of the $5 million prop somehow.
The Mandalorian season 2 directors
The first season of The Mandalorian had a murderer’s row of talented directors, each bringing their own unique vision to the show.
Dave Filoni (integral to much of Star Wars’ wider television success in the likes of The Clone Wars), Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow (who will direct the Obi-Wan Disney Plus series), Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi all helmed episodes. Season 2 is off to a similarly strong start in terms of personnel as show co-creator Jon Favreau will step into the director’s chair for at least one episode, while Carl Weathers was also confirmed as a director back in October.
One of the directors on Season 2 of #TheMandalorian will be @TheCarlWeathers! When he calls “Action!” I don’t know how anyone on set could resist answering “Jackson!” pic.twitter.com/PafyPfbl5aOctober 19, 2019
The Mandalorian season 2 story
As is The Way with all things Star Wars, plot details for The Mandalorian season 2 are being kept tightly under wraps. However, we can make a few educated guesses when taking into account both the season 1 finale and tidbits from recent interviews.
First, the season finale: Mando has managed to escape the clutches of Moff Gideon and head off-world with Baby Yoda – officially known as The Child – in tow. He has been tasked with raising the mysterious creature as his own and in the ways of the Mandalorian code. Gideon, meanwhile, may have been forced into a crash landing by The Mandalorian, but did get a chance to show off his lightsaber, the Darksaber. Gideon used the weapon to cut loose from his ship’s wreckage and is probably going to be out for revenge. Besides, even if he Mando doesn’t humiliate him, he still has his eyes on The Child for reasons that are as yet unknown.
Season 2 will surely follow the path set by episode 7, with Gideon hot on Mando’s tail at every turn. Expect some more Force powers on show, too, if Baby Yoda gets a chance to develop his skills under Mando’s guidance. Speaking to /Film, Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito says he "mostly certainly" has a larger role to play in The Mandalorian season 2 after his brief stint at the tail-end of last season. That includes some "epic lightsaber action" and even a scene with Baby Yoda.
Elsewhere, we’ll definitely be digging deep into Greef’s history. He told sister publication SFX, “I think [Greef’s backstory] is more saved for season 2.”
Another mystery could also be unravelled later this year: who is Baby Yoda? Well, we now know for sure he has another name. Taika Waititi reveals that “He’s not named Baby Yoda! I’ll wait for [Jon] Favreau to give that away.”
Waititi’s best guess is… Nigel. Because of course it is.
I think it's Nigel. https://t.co/SWw6Z3RllRJanuary 6, 2020
The Mandalorian season 2 set photos
Just a solitary Mandalorian season 2 photo has emerged so far. Taking to Instagram late last year, Jon Favreau gave us a glimpse of the set for the second season.
Ok, it doesn’t reveal much – just a shot of Mando’s squeaky-clean helmet – but the dusty background (and rock on which the helmet is placed) definitely evokes the planet of Navarro, the setting for much of the first season of The Mandalorian.
The Mandalorian season 2 theories
With very little information readily available on the series, we’ll have to find solace in some Mandalorian theories. Sure, some of those on the web are wild and unlikely – but that’s what makes them so entertaining. Here are a couple of our favourites so far.
The aptly-named Backpacks-got-jets on Reddit has made the (convincing) case for Boba Fett showing up in the future. The most famous Mandalore of them all could still be alive and kicking post-Return of the Jedi despite his slip into the Sarlaac Pit – and the fact his ultimate fate hasn’t been mentioned by his own clan indicates that he may still be out there. We can but hope.
Another Mandalorian theory involves the Darksaber. The weapon has a rich history away from the mainline movies, including several appearances in The Clone Wars. The last known user of the Darksaber (before Moff Gideon) was the Mandalorian Bo-Katan. We haven’t found out how Gideon got hold of the Darksaber – but The Mandalorian season 2 could fill us in on both that and what happened to Bo-Katan, and several on Reddit agree.
One theory that won’t be making its way into season 2, though, is the idea that Baby Yoda is actually, inexplicably, Yoda. Jon Favreau told USA Today: “This takes place after Return of the Jedi. The fans of the original trilogy will remember that Yoda not only passes away but actually disappears. So Yoda exists as a Force Ghost. But this Baby Yoda character is called Baby Yoda by most people because there's no name for the Yoda species.”
The Mandalorian season 2 trailer
No, you haven’t missed a secret Mandalorian season 2 trailer. But we can perhaps expect one in mid-2020 as the Fall release date approaches. We’ll update this section with any and all trailers, teasers and TV spots as we get them.
