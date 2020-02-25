The Mandalorian season 2 release date, cast, and everything else you need to know about the Disney Plus series

The Mandalorian season 2 is slowly but surely starting to take shape. While no cast announcements or exact release dates have made their way out of the galaxy's deepest, darkest corners just yet, we've managed to dive a little deeper to bring you several snippets and quotes that unveil a little bit more about what to expect later in 2020.

That includes everything that's emerged about The Mandalorian season 2 story, including who's directing this time around after the likes of Bryce Dallas Howard and Taika Waititi took their place behind the camera in season 1. Plus, there's talk of lightsabers. Of course there is. It is Star Wars after all.

Lightsabers aside, there's plenty of new info to get your midi-chlorians racing, including quotes from Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito, the first image from set, and a look at who could be returning. There's even a handful of rumours to help tide you over for the next few months, which is especially useful in the absence of a trailer.

Just be sure to check back early and often – we’ll update this hub as soon as news breaks. If you've not even watched season 1 yet, be sure to check out the latest Disney Plus deals and bundles.

The Mandalorian season 2 fast facts

The Mandalorian season 2 release date: October 2020

October 2020 The Mandalorian season 2 cast: Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito

Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito The Mandalorian season 2 directors: Jon Favreau, Carl Weathers

The Mandalorian season 2 release date set for October 2020

The Mandalorian season 2 release date More

The Mandalorian season 2 release date has been confirmed as October 2020 by Disney CEO Bob Iger, who announced the news during an investor call. It was previously set for the Fall 2020 window. The news was announced on Twitter in December 2019.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0VDecember 27, 2019

While we don't have an exact Mandalorian season 2 release date yet beyond October, we can take an educated guess. As Disney Plus series have only very rarely deviated from releasing on Fridays, including The Mandalorian last year, we'd expect it to be the same again this time. That means the series should return on one the following dates:

October 2, 2020

October 9, 2020

October 16, 2020

October 23, 2020

October 30, 2020

Expect the Mandalorian release schedule to mirror season one with new episodes dropping weekly. Clone Wars season 7 is also releasing every Friday, which adds further weight to that theory.

As for a UK release date? We'll know more once Disney Plus is out on March 24. Expect a simultaneous release with season 2, though.

The Mandalorian season 2 cast

The Mandalorian season 2 cast More

The Mandalorian season 2 cast hasn’t been officially announced – but we’d eat our Beskar-lined hats if Pedro Pascal isn’t back as The Mandalorian, real name Din Djarin.

There's also a handful of the wider cast that, while they haven’t been confirmed to return, are almost certainly will on board again. They include Cara Dune (Gina Carano), while Karga (Carl Weathers), and the Darksaber-wielding Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) will both return according to recent interviews (check out the 'story' section below for more on that).

That quartet could be joined by some familiar faces in the Star Wars universe. Deadline reports that “insiders have hinted that several established characters from the Skywalker Saga’s feature films mythology will make appearances.”

One potential person who could appear in the series is Janina Gavankar, who played protagonist Iden Versio in the canon video game Star Wars Battlefront II. Asked on Twitter whether she could reprise the role in live-action by a fan, she answered: "You’ll have to ask Mr. Dave Filoni." Filoni, who directed the very first episode of The Mandalorian, has not responded to the rumors at this point.

Story continues