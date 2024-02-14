Madame Web debuts with low Rotten Tomatoes rating after brutal first reviews

Sony Pictures

Madame Web, the new film starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, has debuted with a low Rotten Tomatoes following brutal first reviews.

The new movie sees Johnson star as the eponymous Madame Web, aka Cassandra Webb, a paramedic from New York who uses her newfound ability to see into the future to team up with three young women (Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor and Isabella Merced) and battle villain Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim).

Proving to be a flop with many critics, the longest ever Sony Marvel film currently stands at 17% on Rotten Tomatoes following 81 reviews at the time of writing.

It's only just above Morbius, which ended at a 15% rating from 283 reviews.

Here's what some of the critics have to say:

Screen Rant

"With an awful script and not a single ounce of charm among the star-studded cast, Madame Web feels like little more than a Spider-Man movie knockoff."

The Wrap

"Not only is the latest addition to the Marvel canon lacking a true emotional core, it's devoid of many key elements that make a movie successful in the translation from the screen to the audience's psyche."

Rolling Stone

"It is the Cats: The Movie of superhero movies. Not a single decision seems of sound mind. Not a single performance feels in sync with the material."

Variety

"Madame Web was never going to touch the relatively high-concept, Disney-made Avengers movies... But guess what? Tickets still cost just as much as they would for a more canonical Marvel movie. So why settle for the knock-off?"

The Hollywood Reporter

"It is an airless and stilted endeavor driven by a mechanical screenplay. Its lack of imagination would be astounding if it wasn't so expected."

ComicBook.com

"For better or for worse, Madame Web further illustrates that Sony's Spider-Man Universe has potential when not trying to be a modern cinematic universe at all, and instead being a springboard for the most niche genre stories imaginable."

Madame Web is out now in cinemas.

