Madame Web’s Dakota Johnson shares her ideal Marvel team-up

Madame Web star Dakota Johnson has revealed her ideal team up from within the MCU to fight alongside her spider-powered superhero.



The star, who is set to appear in the longest Sony Marvel film yet as the psychic Cassandra Webb, will be fighting alongside Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor and Isabela Merced in the film.

Aside from that trio, though, Johnson has revealed to Digital Spy who her ideal Marvel team-up would be.

"Well, see, this is my first kind of introduction to Marvel, so I feel I would choose whichever superheroes have more physical strengths than Madame Web," she explained.

"I feel she could handle all the intellectual stuff, and then I just need people who are really strong or like shoot lasers or fireballs out of their fingertips or something."



She then jokingly added: "I don’t know who those heroes are, but I’ll take them."



Co-star Tahar Rahim then revealed that if he wasn't playing Madame Web's antagonist Ezekiel Sims, he would want to have been Iron Man.



"As an audience member, I feel like my favourite is Iron Man. He is a human being, he doesn’t have any superpowers, he is fun and he is a hero," he said.



Johnson previously opened up about not wanting to do a superhero movie until Madame Web came along.

She told Digital Spy: "I never saw myself doing a superhero movie, but I really love the idea of a superhero being a young woman whose power was her mind and her intellect. I find that really powerful."

Sweeney, who recently starred in rom com Anyone But You, also opened up about preparing for the superhero flick. Speaking to Variety, she said: "I've been ordering a bunch of comic books. There's a lot to learn. I've always been a really big fan of all of the Marvel and Sony Universe movies."

Madame Web is released in cinemas on February 14.





